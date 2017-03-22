Press Release
The Veterans Council of Hillsborough County invites the community to a special Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans & War Dogs Day gathering on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, 3602 U.S. Highway 301 N. in Tampa.
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans & War Dogs Day will commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Vietnam War in March 1965. Local Veterans will perform “The Last Patrol,” a powerful re-enactment with special effects, music, and authentic uniforms from the Vietnam era. The event and parking are free and open to the public.
The event will also salute military war dogs and their handlers, noting the roles and contributions of canines in service.
The March 25 ceremony coincides with National Medal of Honor Day and will pay tribute to 23 medal recipients from Florida. The event will also feature:
Col. Ronald Rook, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired
U.S. War Dog Association, Southern Chapter 2
Brotherhood of Suncoast Vietnam Veterans
Plant High School Air Force JROTC color guard
Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment, Marine Corps League rifle salute, and playing of taps
Refreshments courtesy of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8108
Daily hours for Veterans Memorial Park are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with museum exhibits open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services at (813) 246-3170.
March 22, 2017
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans & War Dogs Day
Press Release
The Veterans Council of Hillsborough County invites the community to a special Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans & War Dogs Day gathering on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, 3602 U.S. Highway 301 N. in Tampa.
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans & War Dogs Day will commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Vietnam War in March 1965. Local Veterans will perform “The Last Patrol,” a powerful re-enactment with special effects, music, and authentic uniforms from the Vietnam era. The event and parking are free and open to the public.
The event will also salute military war dogs and their handlers, noting the roles and contributions of canines in service.
The March 25 ceremony coincides with National Medal of Honor Day and will pay tribute to 23 medal recipients from Florida. The event will also feature:
Col. Ronald Rook, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired
U.S. War Dog Association, Southern Chapter 2
Brotherhood of Suncoast Vietnam Veterans
Plant High School Air Force JROTC color guard
Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment, Marine Corps League rifle salute, and playing of taps
Refreshments courtesy of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8108
Daily hours for Veterans Memorial Park are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with museum exhibits open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services at (813) 246-3170.
By Press Release Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Brandon, Events, Featured Stories, Military, Riverview/Apollo Beach, Valrico No comments