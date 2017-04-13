County Summer Camp Registration, YMCA Events & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Pilkington Announces Candidacy For US Florida House District 15
Greg Pilkington, a Polk County resident and member of Leadership Lake Wales Class 21, has announced that he is running as a Democrat for the US House of Representatives in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. Republican Congressman Dennis Ross, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, and was one of the current administration’s earliest supporters, represents Florida’s 15th Congressional District. For more information on the Greg Pilkington for Congress campaign, email PilkingtonforCongress@gmail.com.
Nothing For Kids To Do? County Summer Camps To The Rescue
Want to keep your kids engaged and active over their summer break? Let them try archery. Or play basketball. Or work on interesting, challenging craft projects. All those activities are available at Hillsborough County’s popular summer camps for children.
Open registration for the camps has begun. Camps are offered for kids ages 6-12, and from 12-15, and adaptive recreation for ages 5-22. The camps are open from 7:30 a.m.- 6p.m. Monday through Friday from June 5-August 4.
Children can learn, play, and grow in a safe and supervised environment as they explore new places and activities with their peers. The camps offer arts and crafts, sports, and other recreational activities to keep kids entertained and physically active.
Rates for a two-week session are $76, or $60 with a reduced lunch letter, and $40 with a free lunch letter. For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/SummerCamps.
Parents are encouraged to register early as some camps fill up quickly.
Tampa YMCA Invites Families To Take Charge During Free Healthy Kids Day® Events
On Saturday, April 29, the community is invited to free Healthy Kids Day® events hosted at nine Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA locations from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The goal of Healthy Kids Day is to teach healthy habits for kids and families; encourage physical and mental play and inspire a lifetime love of exercise.
When the school year ends, kids’ physical and educational health worsens. Data shows kids fall behind academically every summer because they don’t have access to learning opportunities. By fifth grade, lower-income children are two to three school years behind middle/upper-income students. In addition, the average child gains body mass index (BMI) nearly twice as fast during the summer as during the school year.
“At the Y, we believe charged up kids achieve amazing things. We see it all the time. When a child is healthy, happy, motivated and excited…watch out…because something amazing is inevitably going to result,” said Communications Director Lalita Llerena. “As that child grows and fulfills their full potential, they will truly make the world a better place for everyone.”
Healthy Kids Day is a free community event to help parents begin thinking early about ways to keep their kids both physically and intellectually active this summer. It is the largest event of its kind in the nation, taking place at over 1,600 Ys committed to taking on summer to address critical gaps in health and education.
As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder that a child’s development is never on vacation. The Y is here to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer. Each participating YMCA has more information on what type of free activities and food they’ll offer during their Healthy Kids Day event. Visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/.
Healthy Living Challenge At Campo Y
Join Campo Family YMCA for a healthy living challenge to support its Annual Campaign as well as to provide healthy fun ending with a celebration including prizes, food fun and more.
This challenge will be from Saturday, April 22 to Friday, May 19. Each participant logs their total “Healthy Minutes” spent at the Y with a goal of completing the American Heart Association’s recommended 150 active minutes each week.
Try for the Y Mini Triathlon. Challenge Day Triathlon will take place on Saturday, May 20. You can participate as an individual or team. Your distance will be tracked for prizes. Triathlon includes 20 minute treadmill run, 20 minute bike ride in the spin studio and 20 minute lap swim in the pool.
Celebration day on May 20 will include prizes and drawings for those who participated in either event.
Campo Y is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. Call 684-1371 for more information.
Dog Gone Holistic Will Celebrate 9th Anniversary With A Sale
Come on over to Dog Gone Holistic on Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Everything in the store will be on sale. You will save 10% on all dog and cat foods, and 15% on everything else. Receive a free goodie bag with a $35 purchase while supplies last.
Visit its two locations: 5620 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia (651-0842) and 13131 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview (374-4743).
