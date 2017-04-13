Eye On Business: 2017 April Valrico

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor
Encore By David Weekley Homes Delivers Engaging Lifestyle
One year after its launch, Encore at FishHawk Ranch is delivering an exciting, active lifestyle for residents. As FishHawk Ranch’s only 55+ lifestyle community, Encore by David Weekley Homes features three series of homes that offer an ideal balance of livability and outstanding design so you can enjoy the lifestyle you want, in a home that is as beautiful as it is accommodating. Daily activities are planned by a full-time Lifestyle Director. Enjoy the 5,000-sq. ft. amenity center, The Oasis, where you can host a party in the entertainment room, meet friends on the great lawn for yoga, swim in the adult-only pool or enjoy a game of bocce or pickle ball.
If you are ready to jump into the energetic lifestyle of Encore at FishHawk Ranch, the community offers a variety of Showcase Homes ready for immediate move-in. Or, choose from our award-winning floor plans to build from the ground up and enjoy the amenities Encore has to offer while your new home is being built.
For more information about Encore by David Weekley Homes at FishHawk Ranch, contact 813-422-6175.
New Ownership At Craft Beer Cellar Brandon
Craft Beer Cellar (CBC) Brandon announces major changes under the direction of new ownership. CBC Brandon is the lone craft-beer-only bottle shop in the area and features more than 600 unique beers. It features 12 rotating taps for both growler fills and on-premise, highlighted by beer you won’t find at big-box tap houses. Thirty years of combined beer experience, with an emphasis on educating the public, makes CBC the perfect destination for everyone from the beer nerd to novice. It is located at 1937 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Visit www.brandon@craftbeercellar.com.
Guardian Advocacy Workshop For Parents Of Adult Children With Developmental Disabilities
A Guardian Advocacy Workshop will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. The speakers will be special needs planning attorneys, Laurie Ohall and Dana Kemper.
If your child is turning (or has turned) 18, and has been diagnosed with a developmental disability (intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, autism, spina bifida, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, or Prader-Willi syndrome), and continues to need your help to make financial, educational and health care decisions, you will likely need to petition the court to become a Guardian Advocate over your child.
When a child with special needs turns 18, he or she is still considered a considered a “legal adult” in the eyes of the law—despite his or her disabilities.
Because of this, parents and caregivers are often prevented by law from making medical decisions, speaking to financial institutions or even managing the child’s benefits.
The Workshop will take place at F.R.I.E.N.D.S Down Syndrome Tampa conference room, located at 1219 Millennium Pkwy. in Brandon.
Admission is free and handouts will be available. Seating is limited to 25 spots. To RSVP, visit www.Ohalllaw.com/guardianadvocacyworkshop or call 438-8503.
Tutor Doctor Now Making ‘House Calls’ In FishHawk
There will be fewer “math meltdowns” and other homework headaches in FishHawk, Brandon, Valrico & Riverview now that Tom Avino has introduced Tutor Doctor – the fastest growing “at-home” tutoring franchise worldwide – to the community.
Tutor Doctor, a rapidly expanding one-on-one tutoring service designed to help students from ages six to 106, announced the opening of a new franchise location in FishHawk offering the community and students a private, easy way to catch-up or get ahead in school.
For more information, call 305-2696 or visit tutordoctor.com/brandon.
Reflexology Now Offered At DayDreams Day Spa
DayDreams Day Spa now offers 80 minute Reflexology with Foot Bath for $95. This therapy uses pressure applied to carefully selected reflex points in both feet and hands to unlock tension and stress. This treatment will stimulate circulation, relieve stress, promote relaxation, and release energy through your entire body.
You can also book a 45 minute hand or foot Reflexology for 45 minutes for $50.
This treatment is used to stimulate the therapeutic nature of reflexes found in the hands or feet in order to balance the body and restore proper circulation. This is a standalone treatment performed on the hands or feet.
DayDreams Day Spa & Bath Shop is located at 658 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information or to book your appointment, call 657-2992 or visit http://daydreamsdayspa.com/.
Classes And Programs To Help Improve Your Personal And Professional Life
Co-Work Landing, located at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, is offering classes and programs designed to improve areas of your personal and professional life. Upcoming events include a MasterMind Group, which is designed to help you navigate through challenges using the collective intelligence of others. These groups will be held the second Thursday of each month, 12 Noon–1:30 p.m., starting May 11.
Additional classes include Yoga Classes on Monday mornings, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m., as well as a Self-Defense Class, May 23 from 6-8 p.m. Co-Work Landing is a shared, affordable, workspace solution for work-from-home professionals and educational opportunities for entrepreneurial endeavors, as well as a quiet, professional meeting space for one-on-one and small groups in the Brandon and surrounding communities. For more information on Co-Work Landing, its workspace and classes, visit www.igscommunity.com or contact Shannon at 924-4679 or Shannon@igscommunity.com.
Homemade Recipes At Family-Owned Alfredo’s Italian Cuisine Keep Customers Happy
Alfredo’s Italian Cuisine is a small family owned Italian-American restaurant located at 905 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Owner Frank Fayez has 30 years of experience, owning and running Italian-American restaurants in the Carolinas. The secret homemade recipes for delicious sauces and meatballs, as well as the fresh salads and delicious garlic bread, are what sets Alfredo’s apart from other restaurants. “We take pride in serving our customers an appetizing meal so delicious, they will feel as if they are eating in the comfort of their homes,” said Fayez.
The restaurant has gained popularity through word of mouth maintaining just a minimal online presence.
A lunch and dinner menu is offered with pick-up available. It also offers catering for parties of 10 or more people. For those who prefer delivery, they can order through Mobile Meals.
There are plenty of choices for both lunch and dinner. For lunch, enjoy appetizers, salads, sandwiches with your choice of a side of fries or small spaghetti along with pasta and pizza choices. For dinner, pasta dishes come with a large salad and garlic bread. There is also a meat and seafood menu.
The hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 5-9 p.m. Call 530-0687. Visit on Facebook at Alfredo’s Italian Cuisine.
Teachers’ Helper Closes After 33 Years
After 33 years in business, Teachers’ Helper will be closing its doors at the end of April. The store has enjoyed serving the extended community for all of those years. Shearon Bailey and her staff have helped thousands over the past eleven years find the right item to decorate a bulletin board or science fair board, assist in finding math manipulatives, and to help with art projects. The store, a finalist for small business of the year for three years, has developed a reputation of excellent customer service. It has been a pleasure to meet so many dedicated parents and teachers over the years, but for several reasons it is time to close.
Originally opened in 1984 and located at 109 Margaret St., Teachers’ Helper moved to 622 Oakfield Dr. in November of 2012. The store has supplied teaching supplies to the Brandon area as well as most of the 50 and internationally through the store website.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. Upcoming meetings include April 20, May 18, June 15, and July 20. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in their assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
