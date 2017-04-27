Eye On Business: 2017 May Bloomingdale FishHawk

By Michelle Colesanti
Canine Cabana Proudly Becomes Part Of The PACCC
Canine Cabana is excited to announce that Sarah Hill, Canine Cabana’s Lodging Supervisor, has earned her CPACP (Certified Professional Animal Care Provider) through PACCC (Professional Animal Care Certification Council). PACCC was created to respond to the need of helping pet parents identify professional pet care services providers that invest in education with a priority on providing high quality pet care. Along with PACCC, Canine Cabana has a strong belief in educating pet parents about the importance of seeking certified professionals when choosing someone to care for their pet.
‘As a founding and current board member for PACCC, I am excited to have our first team member complete and pass her exam and become a Certified Professional Animal Care Provider,’ stated Angie Pickren-CPACP, co-owner of Canine Cabana. For more information, please visit www.paccert.org.
During May, Canine Cabana will accept donations for PACCC and allowing pet parents to get involved in making a positive difference in the lives of pets. During normal lobby hours, anyone wanting to make a donation to PACCC can purchase a heart with their dog’s name that will be displayed in their main lobby. Online donations can be made via the PACCC website as well.
Canine Cabana is a premium pet lodging facility offering overnight accommodations, doggie daycare, and training. It is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview. Contact Pickren at 672-9663 or angie@caninecabana.biz.
Reflexology Now Offered At DayDreams Day Spa
DayDreams Day Spa now offers 80 minute Reflexology with Foot Bath for $95. This therapy uses pressure applied to carefully selected reflex points in both feet and hands to unlock tension and stress. This treatment will stimulate circulation, relieve stress, promote relaxation, and release energy through your entire body.
You can also book a 45 minute hand or foot Reflexology for 45 minutes for $50.
This treatment is used to stimulate the therapeutic nature of reflexes found in the hands or feet in order to balance the body and restore proper circulation. This is a standalone treatment performed on the hands or feet.
DayDreams Day Spa & Bath Shop is located at 658 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information or to book your appointment, call 657-2992 or visit http://daydreamsdayspa.com/.
The National Association Of Distinguished Counsel
Lynette Silon-Laguna of All Family Law Group, P.A., has been selected to the 2017 list as a member of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.
Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board a exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.
Teachers’ Helper Closes After 33 Years
After 33 years in business, Teachers’ Helper will be closing its doors at the end of April. The store has enjoyed serving the extended community for all of those years. Shearon Bailey and her staff have helped thousands over the past eleven years find the right item to decorate a bulletin board or science fair board, assist in finding math manipulatives and to help with art projects. The store, a finalist for small business of the year for three years, has developed a reputation of excellent customer service. It has been a pleasure to meet so many dedicated parents and teachers over the years, but for several reasons it is time to close.
Originally opened in 1984 and located at 109 Margaret St., Teachers’ Helper moved to 622 Oakfield Dr. in November of 2012. The store has supplied teaching supplies to the Brandon area as well as most of the 50 and internationally through the store website.
FishHawk Ranch To Welcome The Goddard School
FishHawk Ranch will be home to The Goddard School, a proven early childhood preschool program for children ages six weeks through six years. The school’s 10,000 sq. ft., state of the art building is currently being constructed at 14106 Spector Rd. in Lithia.
The Goddard School’s play-based philosophy is founded on widely accepted research that shows children learn on the deepest level when they are having fun and truly engaged. Highly skilled teachers help foster the cognitive and social development of each child by guiding them through play-based activities that support their interests. This unique approach develops confident learners who are well prepared for grade school and beyond. With a balanced, full-day curriculum and small teacher to student ratios, The Goddard School places a large emphasis on STEAM subjects; science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The Lithia school building will offer 10 classrooms for up to 160 students, as well as a multi-purpose room and an outdoor play area.
Husband and wife co-owners of the new preschool, Souji Chalumuri and Shekar Laveti, brought their own two children up in The Goddard School preschool system and have since become passionate advocates for the program. The couple moved to Florida from New Jersey over two years ago to begin the process of opening the Lithia school.
“We are so happy to welcome The Goddard School to our community,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President, Marketing for Newland Communities. “This new preschool program will provide FishHawk Ranch residents, as well as those who live nearby with another early childhood option.”
For more information, visit the school’s temporary admissions center at the FishHawk Ranch Welcome Center or call 603-1530. Information is also available at www.goddardschool.com/tampa/lithia-spector-road-fl. Visit www.fishhawkranch.com.
5th Dimension Dance Center Offers Many Dance Styles
5th Dimension Dance Center offers both recreational and competitive team dance including ballet, hip-hop, lyrical/contemporary, jazz, modern, tap, and core strength dance for ages 2-18.
Owners Alexis Johnson, Chris Johnson, Christi Johnson, Bobby Welsby, and Michelle Welsby agree that 5th Dimension Dance Center strives to provide a stimulating environment, focused on providing students of all ages with a unique, healthy and challenging dance experience. It is devoted to developing each student’s potential with a first-rate dance education, while encouraging creativity and personal, artistic growth. By participating in the dance program, students will have the capability to experience an increase in their overall, physical and mental well-being.
5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The hours are Monday to Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday from 4-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information call 643-5332 or visit 5thdimensiondancecenter.com.
One Year Anniversary Celebration At The Creative Artist Gallery
The Creative Artist Gallery is celebrating its one year anniversary with a celebration on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone is invited. For more information, call 863-514-0223 or email thecreativeartistgallery@gmail.com. The Creative Artist Gallery is located at 933 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.
Sketch And Sip Mother’s Day Brunch
Celebrate Mother’s Day by spending an enjoyable afternoon with your mom. Paint a picture and enjoy lunch together on Saturday, May 13 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at Sketch and Sip, located at 11242 Winthrop Main St.
The cost is $30 a person. Reserve online at www.sketchandsip.com or call 644-5954.
Classes And Programs To Help Improve Your Personal And Professional Life
Co-Work Landing, located at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, is offering classes and programs designed to improve areas of your personal and professional life. Upcoming events include a MasterMind Group, which is designed to help you navigate through challenges using the collective intelligence of others. Monthly meetings with group to go over your goals, brain storm ideas for challenges you are facing in your business and create plans based on feedback from your group of peers. These groups will be held the second Thursday of each month, 12 Noon–1:30 p.m., beginning May 11.
A four week Yoga Mindfulness Series Classes will take place Thursday, May 18- June 8 from 6-7 p.m., as well as a Self-Defense Class, May 23 from 6-8 p.m. Co-Work Landing is a shared, affordable, workspace solution for work-from-home professionals and educational opportunities for entrepreneurial endeavors, as well as a quiet, professional meeting space for one-on-one and small groups in the Brandon and surrounding communities. For information on Co-Work Landing, its workspace and classes, visit www.igscommunity.com or contact Shannon at 924-4679 or Shannon@igscommunity.com.
Teachers In Voice And Piano Sought In Riverview
The Leopold School is the premier music school in Tampa for excellence in voice and piano instruction. It is seeking teachers in the Riverview and FishHawk areas to work with students of all ages. If interested, contact Ester or Blake Leopold at 253-3339.
The Leopold School is located at 3603 W. Azeele St. in Tampa. For more information, visit www.theleopoldschool.com.
New Platinum Wealth Financial Advisor
Riverview resident Jennifer Morales is a registered financial advisor with Platinum Wealth Partners in Tampa. Before becoming an advisor she worked in customer service for 10 years. She is fluent in Spanish and in English and earned her B.A from the University of Memphis and her Masters in Spanish from the University of South Alabama, including study abroad at the Universidad de Guadalajara in Mexico.
Morales enjoys spending time with her husband and three children. She is currently working on publishing children’s books that focus on entrepreneurship and money skills.
During her free time she works vigorously with local non-profits, mentoring children of all ages on money skills and business ownership. She works on empowering women through mentoring on successful businesses practices, and works with environmental organizations to teach businesses to reduce their environmental blueprint. Call 251-366-5265.
Related
April 27, 2017
Eye On Business: 2017 May Bloomingdale FishHawk
By Michelle Colesanti
Canine Cabana Proudly Becomes Part Of The PACCC
Canine Cabana is excited to announce that Sarah Hill, Canine Cabana’s Lodging Supervisor, has earned her CPACP (Certified Professional Animal Care Provider) through PACCC (Professional Animal Care Certification Council). PACCC was created to respond to the need of helping pet parents identify professional pet care services providers that invest in education with a priority on providing high quality pet care. Along with PACCC, Canine Cabana has a strong belief in educating pet parents about the importance of seeking certified professionals when choosing someone to care for their pet.
‘As a founding and current board member for PACCC, I am excited to have our first team member complete and pass her exam and become a Certified Professional Animal Care Provider,’ stated Angie Pickren-CPACP, co-owner of Canine Cabana. For more information, please visit www.paccert.org.
During May, Canine Cabana will accept donations for PACCC and allowing pet parents to get involved in making a positive difference in the lives of pets. During normal lobby hours, anyone wanting to make a donation to PACCC can purchase a heart with their dog’s name that will be displayed in their main lobby. Online donations can be made via the PACCC website as well.
Canine Cabana is a premium pet lodging facility offering overnight accommodations, doggie daycare, and training. It is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview. Contact Pickren at 672-9663 or angie@caninecabana.biz.
Reflexology Now Offered At DayDreams Day Spa
DayDreams Day Spa now offers 80 minute Reflexology with Foot Bath for $95. This therapy uses pressure applied to carefully selected reflex points in both feet and hands to unlock tension and stress. This treatment will stimulate circulation, relieve stress, promote relaxation, and release energy through your entire body.
You can also book a 45 minute hand or foot Reflexology for 45 minutes for $50.
This treatment is used to stimulate the therapeutic nature of reflexes found in the hands or feet in order to balance the body and restore proper circulation. This is a standalone treatment performed on the hands or feet.
DayDreams Day Spa & Bath Shop is located at 658 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information or to book your appointment, call 657-2992 or visit http://daydreamsdayspa.com/.
The National Association Of Distinguished Counsel
Lynette Silon-Laguna of All Family Law Group, P.A., has been selected to the 2017 list as a member of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.
Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board a exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.
Teachers’ Helper Closes After 33 Years
After 33 years in business, Teachers’ Helper will be closing its doors at the end of April. The store has enjoyed serving the extended community for all of those years. Shearon Bailey and her staff have helped thousands over the past eleven years find the right item to decorate a bulletin board or science fair board, assist in finding math manipulatives and to help with art projects. The store, a finalist for small business of the year for three years, has developed a reputation of excellent customer service. It has been a pleasure to meet so many dedicated parents and teachers over the years, but for several reasons it is time to close.
Originally opened in 1984 and located at 109 Margaret St., Teachers’ Helper moved to 622 Oakfield Dr. in November of 2012. The store has supplied teaching supplies to the Brandon area as well as most of the 50 and internationally through the store website.
FishHawk Ranch To Welcome The Goddard School
FishHawk Ranch will be home to The Goddard School, a proven early childhood preschool program for children ages six weeks through six years. The school’s 10,000 sq. ft., state of the art building is currently being constructed at 14106 Spector Rd. in Lithia.
The Goddard School’s play-based philosophy is founded on widely accepted research that shows children learn on the deepest level when they are having fun and truly engaged. Highly skilled teachers help foster the cognitive and social development of each child by guiding them through play-based activities that support their interests. This unique approach develops confident learners who are well prepared for grade school and beyond. With a balanced, full-day curriculum and small teacher to student ratios, The Goddard School places a large emphasis on STEAM subjects; science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The Lithia school building will offer 10 classrooms for up to 160 students, as well as a multi-purpose room and an outdoor play area.
Husband and wife co-owners of the new preschool, Souji Chalumuri and Shekar Laveti, brought their own two children up in The Goddard School preschool system and have since become passionate advocates for the program. The couple moved to Florida from New Jersey over two years ago to begin the process of opening the Lithia school.
“We are so happy to welcome The Goddard School to our community,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President, Marketing for Newland Communities. “This new preschool program will provide FishHawk Ranch residents, as well as those who live nearby with another early childhood option.”
For more information, visit the school’s temporary admissions center at the FishHawk Ranch Welcome Center or call 603-1530. Information is also available at www.goddardschool.com/tampa/lithia-spector-road-fl. Visit www.fishhawkranch.com.
5th Dimension Dance Center Offers Many Dance Styles
5th Dimension Dance Center offers both recreational and competitive team dance including ballet, hip-hop, lyrical/contemporary, jazz, modern, tap, and core strength dance for ages 2-18.
Owners Alexis Johnson, Chris Johnson, Christi Johnson, Bobby Welsby, and Michelle Welsby agree that 5th Dimension Dance Center strives to provide a stimulating environment, focused on providing students of all ages with a unique, healthy and challenging dance experience. It is devoted to developing each student’s potential with a first-rate dance education, while encouraging creativity and personal, artistic growth. By participating in the dance program, students will have the capability to experience an increase in their overall, physical and mental well-being.
5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The hours are Monday to Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday from 4-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information call 643-5332 or visit 5thdimensiondancecenter.com.
One Year Anniversary Celebration At The Creative Artist Gallery
The Creative Artist Gallery is celebrating its one year anniversary with a celebration on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone is invited. For more information, call 863-514-0223 or email thecreativeartistgallery@gmail.com. The Creative Artist Gallery is located at 933 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.
Sketch And Sip Mother’s Day Brunch
Celebrate Mother’s Day by spending an enjoyable afternoon with your mom. Paint a picture and enjoy lunch together on Saturday, May 13 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at Sketch and Sip, located at 11242 Winthrop Main St.
The cost is $30 a person. Reserve online at www.sketchandsip.com or call 644-5954.
Classes And Programs To Help Improve Your Personal And Professional Life
Co-Work Landing, located at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, is offering classes and programs designed to improve areas of your personal and professional life. Upcoming events include a MasterMind Group, which is designed to help you navigate through challenges using the collective intelligence of others. Monthly meetings with group to go over your goals, brain storm ideas for challenges you are facing in your business and create plans based on feedback from your group of peers. These groups will be held the second Thursday of each month, 12 Noon–1:30 p.m., beginning May 11.
A four week Yoga Mindfulness Series Classes will take place Thursday, May 18- June 8 from 6-7 p.m., as well as a Self-Defense Class, May 23 from 6-8 p.m. Co-Work Landing is a shared, affordable, workspace solution for work-from-home professionals and educational opportunities for entrepreneurial endeavors, as well as a quiet, professional meeting space for one-on-one and small groups in the Brandon and surrounding communities. For information on Co-Work Landing, its workspace and classes, visit www.igscommunity.com or contact Shannon at 924-4679 or Shannon@igscommunity.com.
Teachers In Voice And Piano Sought In Riverview
The Leopold School is the premier music school in Tampa for excellence in voice and piano instruction. It is seeking teachers in the Riverview and FishHawk areas to work with students of all ages. If interested, contact Ester or Blake Leopold at 253-3339.
The Leopold School is located at 3603 W. Azeele St. in Tampa. For more information, visit www.theleopoldschool.com.
New Platinum Wealth Financial Advisor
Riverview resident Jennifer Morales is a registered financial advisor with Platinum Wealth Partners in Tampa. Before becoming an advisor she worked in customer service for 10 years. She is fluent in Spanish and in English and earned her B.A from the University of Memphis and her Masters in Spanish from the University of South Alabama, including study abroad at the Universidad de Guadalajara in Mexico.
Morales enjoys spending time with her husband and three children. She is currently working on publishing children’s books that focus on entrepreneurship and money skills.
During her free time she works vigorously with local non-profits, mentoring children of all ages on money skills and business ownership. She works on empowering women through mentoring on successful businesses practices, and works with environmental organizations to teach businesses to reduce their environmental blueprint. Call 251-366-5265.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business