Eye On Business: 2017 Riverview/Apollo Beach

Guardian Advocacy Workshop For Parents Of Adult Children With Developmental Disabilities
A Guardian Advocacy Workshop will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. The speakers will be special needs planning attorneys, Laurie OHall and Dana Kemper.
If your child is turning (or has turned) 18, and has been diagnosed with a developmental disability (intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, autism, spina bifida, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, or Prader-Willi syndrome), and continues to need your help to make financial, educational and health care decisions, you will likely need to petition the court to become a Guardian Advocate over your child.
When a child with special needs turns 18, he or she is still considered a considered a “legal adult” in the eyes of the law—despite his or her disabilities.
Because of this, parents and caregivers are often prevented by law from making medical decisions, speaking to financial institutions or even managing the child’s benefits.
The Workshop will take place at F.R.I.E.N.D.S Down Syndrome Tampa conference room, located at 1219 Millennium Pkwy. in Brandon.
Admission is free and handouts will be available. Seating is limited to 25 spots. To RSVP, visit www.Ohalllaw.com/guardianadvocacyworkshop or call 438-8503.
Reflexology Now Offered At DayDreams Day Spa
DayDreams Day Spa now offers 80 minute Reflexology with Foot Bath for $95. This therapy uses pressure applied to carefully selected reflex points in both feet and hands to unlock tension and stress. This treatment will stimulate circulation, relieve stress, promote relaxation, and release energy through your entire body.
You can also book a 45 minute hand or foot Reflexology for $50.
This treatment is used to stimulate the therapeutic nature of reflexes found in the hands or feet in order to balance the body and restore proper circulation. This is a standalone treatment performed on the hands or feet.
DayDreams Day Spa & Bath Shop is located at 658 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information or to book your appointment, call 657-2992 or visit http://daydreamsdayspa.com/.
Royal Maid Now Offering Cleaning Services On Saturday
Royal Maid Service would like to help you with your spring cleaning. It is now doing Saturday Cleans. If you book before April 15, receive a 10% discount. At Royal Maid, “They love to do the job you hate”. Call 999-4929.
Tutor Doctor Now Making ‘House Calls’ In FishHawk
There will be fewer “math meltdowns” and other homework headaches in FishHawk, Brandon, Valrico & Riverview now that Tom Avino has introduced Tutor Doctor – the fastest growing “at-home” tutoring franchise worldwide – to the community.
Tutor Doctor, a rapidly expanding one-on-one tutoring service designed to help students from ages six to 106, announced the opening of a new franchise location in FishHawk offering the community and students a private, easy way to catch-up or get ahead in school.
For more information, call 305-2696 or visit tutordoctor.com/brandon.
Riverview-Opoly Makes A Great Gift Or Fun Game Night While Benefitting Local Charities
For many years, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has hosted an Honorary Mayor of Riverview Race. In addition to being a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce, it has become a significant source of income for several worthy charities. Now, this year, the privilege of being Honorary Mayor has risen to new heights and is providing new fun.
2017 Honorary Mayor of Riverview, Tammy Holmberg, Chick-fil-A Brandon, opted to host her very own Inauguration party to kick off her one-year term. The jovial event was held in January at The Barn at Winthrop with close to 200 people in attendance. In true Holmberg style, all proceeds from the event went to charity.
The Deputy Mayoral team of Bryan and Marijean Reith are continuing their dedication to charity through a fundraising effort that began during their 2016 campaign. The duo has created a Riverview-Opoly game through sponsorships paid by GRCC members. There are still games for sale and the profits are still going to the Chamber and to various local charities, such as Relay for Life.
These games are available at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce for $20. The Chamber is located at 10012 Water Works Lane, in the Boardwalk of Riverview offices. Hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 234-5944 for more details.
Convenient & Affordable Health Care Offered At Fast Track Urgent Care
Fast Track Urgent Care, a walk-in based facility that is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., has been providing medical care to the Tampa Bay community for over 10 years. Clinics are located throughout the area, including Wesley Chapel, Carrollwood, Westchase, South Tampa and now Riverview.
Daron G. Diecidue, M.D. is the owner of the new Riverview location. “Our mission is to provide an exceptional patient experience during every visit. Every facility has board certified providers that can treat pediatric to adult patients with the highest level of quality care. We look forward to serving the Riverview community for the years to come.” The staff will work diligently to get you taken care of and on your way to feeling better, in most cases, in 30 to 60 minutes. You can make a reservation online through the Fast Pass system on the website or by calling 925-1903.
The Riverview office is located at 11406 S. US Hwy. 301.
Visit at www.fasttrackurgentcare.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FTUCC.
Teachers In Voice And Piano Sought In Riverview
The Leopold School is the premier music school in Tampa for excellence in voice and piano instruction. It is seeking teachers in the Riverview and FishHawk areas to work with students of all ages. If interested, contact Ester or Blake Leopold at 253-3339.
The Leopold School is located at 3603 W. Azeele St. in Tampa. For more information, visit www.theleopoldschool.com.
Take 5 Oil Change Takes Off With Ribbon Cutting Event
Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) was happy to conduct a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Take 5 Oil Change on Friday, February 17. In addition to the local Riverview team, there were Take 5 representatives on hand from across the bay and from their Louisiana headquarters.
The company began in 1984 as Rapid Oil Change, they are today “Home of the 5 Minute Oil Change”. Take 5 Oil Change’s Mission Statement is to set service standards and achieve customer satisfaction standards that exceed every customer’s expectation by maintaining the highest possible level of employee training and development.
Stop in today to have your fluids checked, your wipers or air filters replaced and/or your oil changed. Take 5 in Riverview is located at 13376 Lincoln Road in the former Halvoline Express Lube building across from The Alley at SouthShore. They are open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Be sure to check them out online for coupon savings www.take5oilchange.com. If you need to ask a question, you may call 443-5016.
Kids Community College Breaks Ground For Its Southeast Middle School
In March, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were excited to take part in a ground breaking ceremony at the new Kids Community College (KCC) Southeast Middle School site located at Balm Riverview and McMullen Rds. This is the latest development for KCC’s Southeast Campus which already includes an International Baccalaureate® World School. With the musical talents of the KCC Southeast Elementary students starting the program with their rendition of our National Anthem it was a perfect day to celebrate the educational growth in this community.
Several KCC officials, as well as GRCC President, Elijah Heath of Edward Jones welcomed and spoke to the crowd expressing their enthusiasm for this new school to serve the middle school students. Then they proceeded to take part in the ceremonial ground breaking which was followed by a Blessing of the Land.
KCC is still growing and recently conducted another ground breaking for a Preparatory High School on Johanna Ave. in Riverview. Visit www.kcchs.mykidscc.org.
Business Network Int’l To Hold A Visitor’s Day Event
BNI, Business Network Int’l, a networking organization specializing in the exchange of qualified business referrals among members, will hold a Visitor’s Day breakfast meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at The Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview from 7:30 – 9 a.m.
This is an opportunity to see and learn the secrets of how businesses thrive on word of mouth or referral based marketing,” said Tom Fleming, Executive Director for the Organization.
Please contact Katie Henry at 449-1749 to be added to the guest list as seating will be limited.
Evolution Primary Care Office Recently Opened
Dr. Matthew Dowdy has recently opened Evolution Primary Care, a primary care office offering nighttime and weekend hours. With a friendly and helpful staff, the practice has been tailored around patients’ schedules to allow for easy access to the doctor for routine care and minor urgent illnesses and injuries without the inconvenience of missing work or school. It offers convenient online scheduling and messaging with the staff so that patients will always have a direct line to their providers and access to their medical records. The office is less like that of the typical doctor’s office and more like the casual atmosphere you might find in a local coffeehouse. It guarantees that you will be seen at the time your appointment is schedule.
Evolution Primary Care is located at 11264 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Hours are Monday to Friday from 12 Noon-9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. For information, call 672-2014 or visit www.evolutionprimary.com.
April 7, 2017
Eye On Business: 2017 Riverview/Apollo Beach
