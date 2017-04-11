First Annual Hooked On Hope Golf Classic Will Benefit USF’s Breast Health Program

By Tatiana Ortiz
Golfers take a step onto the greens at Club Renaissance in Sun City Center during the 1st Annual Hooked on Hope Golf Classic on Saturday, May 6. This event will benefit The University of South Florida’s Breast Health Program under the leadership of Dr. Charles Cox. Registration and breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. Tee time will be at 8:30 a.m. The celebrity guest host will be Reginald Roundtree.
In 2009, Captain Lori Deaton and her sister Mary Ostein founded the non-profit organization Hooked on Hope with a location based off of Apollo Beach. The organization raised more than $310,000 for The University of South Florida’s Breast Health Program, which goes towards the breast cancer patients in the Tampa Bay communities. Through Hooked on Hope, the funds pay for post-operative medically needed surgical garments and other items needed that insurance does not cover. A total of 200 uninsured and under insured patients gets assistance. The organization also partnered with local specialty companies to pay for ‘lymphedema sleeves’ for breast cancer patients or survivors with the debilitating condition lymphedema.
The event came into fruition through Deaton’s long time friend Captain Sean Rice and his wife Aine Rice. Sean came up with the idea for the golf tournament. He and his wife own the Salty Shamrock Gastro Grill in Apollo Beach and they support Hooked on Hope.
To participate in the four-person scramble golf tournament it will cost $500 per foursome and $150 individual golfers. This includes breakfast, lunch, cart beverages, prizes and an award ceremony at the Salty Shamrock Gastro Grill and more. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin for men and women, longest straight drive for men and women and first, second and third overall teams. Individuals can become a sponsor as well with prices ranging from $100-$3500.
“It will be exciting to entertain the golfers and I hope everyone comes out to support this,” Sean said.
To register, visit www.hookedonhope.org or call Lori Deaton at 967-5032.
April 11, 2017
First Annual Hooked On Hope Golf Classic Will Benefit USF’s Breast Health Program
By Tatiana Ortiz
Golfers take a step onto the greens at Club Renaissance in Sun City Center during the 1st Annual Hooked on Hope Golf Classic on Saturday, May 6. This event will benefit The University of South Florida’s Breast Health Program under the leadership of Dr. Charles Cox. Registration and breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. Tee time will be at 8:30 a.m. The celebrity guest host will be Reginald Roundtree.
In 2009, Captain Lori Deaton and her sister Mary Ostein founded the non-profit organization Hooked on Hope with a location based off of Apollo Beach. The organization raised more than $310,000 for The University of South Florida’s Breast Health Program, which goes towards the breast cancer patients in the Tampa Bay communities. Through Hooked on Hope, the funds pay for post-operative medically needed surgical garments and other items needed that insurance does not cover. A total of 200 uninsured and under insured patients gets assistance. The organization also partnered with local specialty companies to pay for ‘lymphedema sleeves’ for breast cancer patients or survivors with the debilitating condition lymphedema.
The event came into fruition through Deaton’s long time friend Captain Sean Rice and his wife Aine Rice. Sean came up with the idea for the golf tournament. He and his wife own the Salty Shamrock Gastro Grill in Apollo Beach and they support Hooked on Hope.
To participate in the four-person scramble golf tournament it will cost $500 per foursome and $150 individual golfers. This includes breakfast, lunch, cart beverages, prizes and an award ceremony at the Salty Shamrock Gastro Grill and more. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin for men and women, longest straight drive for men and women and first, second and third overall teams. Individuals can become a sponsor as well with prices ranging from $100-$3500.
“It will be exciting to entertain the golfers and I hope everyone comes out to support this,” Sean said.
To register, visit www.hookedonhope.org or call Lori Deaton at 967-5032.
By Tatiana Ortiz Apollo Beach Living, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments