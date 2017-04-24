Flow Fitness Encourages Strong Hearts And Minds

By Amy Schechter
There are many reasons why we, as women, can put off our own health. It’s so easy to find something else to do around the house or with the family. For some, starting a new routine can be scary and uncomfortable. Kara Birkey, the visionary behind Flow Fitness, saw a need for a place where women can come together in fellowship and enjoy getting in shape: “Years ago, God gave me a vision of opening a women’s fitness boutique, offering the most trending classes in a wholesome and fun environment.” Flow Fitness promises this welcoming environment where women can make meaningful changes in their lives and honest connections to one another.
Birkey began working in the fitness industry ten years ago, and although she loved health and wellness, as a Christian woman, she struggled with some of the music and body shaming that seemed to accompany typical gyms. She imagined a place where women would have a judgment free zone and the only competition they would feel would be with themselves. Birkey shared her idea for a women’s fitness haven with her husband, Jesse Birkey, and with his support she took a step of faith.
Now, Flow Fitness is the first of its kind to serve the residents of Riverview and Brandon. All classes make participants feel as if they receive individual training, but within the benefit of a positive, virtuous community.
Try a Barre Above class that melds Pilates, stretching, aerobics, and strength training that dancers use to stay lithe and fit. Not found anywhere else in the area, women can take Trapeze Flow, where a hammock-like apparatus is used for a total body workout. Other classes involved Muay Thai, Boot Camps, Tabata, and P90x just to name a few. Most importantly, free childcare is offered for every class no matter what type of membership you purchase. When you are finishing working hard, you can relax in the one-of-a-kind “Revive Room.” In here, women can listen to soft music, sip tea and relax. Individual classes, multi-class bundles and memberships can accommodate all budgets.
The first class is always free and women are welcome to stop by for a tour. Hours are Monday through Friday; mornings from 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., afternoons from 3:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m. and Saturdays 7:45 a.m.-1p.m.
Flow Fitness is located just north of Symmes Rd. at 11331 US Hwy 301 South, Suite 101, Riverview, 33578. For information, call 374-3019 or visit them either at flowfitnessboutique.com/ or on Facebook at facebook.com/FlowFitnessBoutique/.
