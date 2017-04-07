Garden Club, Golf Scramble, Jazz Performance & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. Upcoming meetings include April 20, May 18, June 15, and July 20. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in their assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Riverview Garden Club Meets
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be National Day Lily Judge Linda Sample. She will discuss Growing Day Lilies in the Tampa Bay Area. First time attendance is free and parking is free. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Old McMicky’s Farm Announces “Mission I Do”
In appreciation of men and women in the military and in honor of those who have been wounded in combat, Old McMicky’s Farm (OMF) is honored to announce the 6th “Mission I Do” Dream Wedding Giveaway. Old McMicky’s Farm will provide an active duty or military veteran, residing or stationed in Tampa Bay, the wedding of their dreams at The Barn at Crescent Lake. The lakefront venue is elegant, rustic and will play host to the lucky couple and their 100 guests.
This all-inclusive wedding giveaway will include everything a couple dreams of on their wedding day, from a beautiful venue and a wedding planner to award-winning catering, photography, entertainment, wedding dress, wedding rings, wedding cake, officiant and more. To make this special event even more perfect, all wedding elements and services have been graciously donated by several local hospitality industry businesses with amazing hearts. OMF launched the “Mission I Do” program in April 2014 and since its inception, “Mission I Do” has provided five dream weddings valued at nearly 125,000k.
Application period runs from April 1-22. Apply at https://oldmcmickys.com/mid-official-giveaway-rules/. Visit oldmcmickys.com/community-giving/mission-i-do/.
Golf Scramble Fundraiser Benefits Royal Family Kids
On Tuesday, April 25 from 5:30-9 p.m., Royal Family Kids Tampa will hold its first annual fundraiser golf scramble at Top Golf in Brandon. Enjoy over two hours of golf, a hot breakfast and listen to a keynote speaker. Prizes will be given away for the good (and not so good) performances. A silent auction will be held. All proceeds support a week of camp for kids that have experienced abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Corporate sponsorship is available as well as individual registration.
Visit TampaKidsCamp.org or contact Scott Mulhollen, camp director at 641-4141 or email at scott@rfkctb.com.
East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets
The April meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be held at Beef O’Brady’s, located at 4330 Bells Shoals Rd. in Valrico on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a surprise guest speaker.
or more information, visit www.easthillsboroughdemocraticclub.com.
Jazz Performance At Firehouse Cultural Center
The Whitney James Jazz Quartet will perform on Saturday, April 29 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at The Firehouse Cultural Center, located at 101 1st Ave NE, in Ruskin.
Engaging jazz vocalist Whitney James is making her debut performance at the Firehouse, backed by well-known jazz guitarist and composer LaRue Nickelson, withAlejandro Arenas on bass, and Dave Rudolph on drums.
Tickets cost $23-18 in advance and $28-23 on the day of the show. Call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org
