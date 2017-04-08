Gotcha Covered Raising The Bar On Window Treatments In South Shore Area

By Debra Massaro
Gotcha Covered, a custom window treatment company located at 6116 N. US Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, is giving customers something to talk about—literally. Leading the way in blind and shade home automation, the South Shore store’s franchise owner, Clifford Oberg is offering window treatments with voice control managed through the Amazon Echo.
“The product is changing the way people interact in their homes,” Oberg explained. “This allows customers to raise or lower their window treatments with a simple voice command, such as Good morning”.
Oberg, who retired from the United States Air Force where he served as the Superintendent of Aircrew Flight Equipment, is excited to bring the convenience and innovation of technology to his showroom and into homes throughout the greater Tampa area.
“I knew I wanted to open some sort of business upon retiring, “Oberg explained. “I researched many options and decided that Gotcha Covered was the company that met my needs.”
The South Shore franchise began as a home-based business, but quickly grew into the storefront/designer showroom Oberg manages today.
Offering custom window treatments such as a variety of plantation shutters, blinds, indoor and outdoor shades, and more, Gotcha Covered allows clients to explore all of their decorating options before making a purchase.
“We take care of our customers from start to finish, and it’s all done in house which sets us apart. Other places use subcontractors, but Gotcha Covered does it all which makes installing, servicing, and repairing products faster and more convenient.”
A typical Showroom session consists of the initial meeting where customers discuss their decorating needs and receive assistance from experienced designers and staff who help them compare the benefits and features of each product.
“We have something for everyone and offer many styles and materials to compliment any décor, “Oberg said.
Once our clients have an idea of what they are looking for, a home visit is scheduled so we can help them pick out the perfect product, style, and color. Once the window treatments arrive, Gotcha Covered’s highly experienced staff will install and service the product.
Gotcha Covered is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Home consultation appointments can be scheduled outside of these hours. Visit www.gotchacoveredsouthshore.com or by calling 625-5200 to setup a free consultation.
April 8, 2017
Gotcha Covered Raising The Bar On Window Treatments In South Shore Area
By Debra Massaro
Gotcha Covered, a custom window treatment company located at 6116 N. US Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, is giving customers something to talk about—literally. Leading the way in blind and shade home automation, the South Shore store’s franchise owner, Clifford Oberg is offering window treatments with voice control managed through the Amazon Echo.
“The product is changing the way people interact in their homes,” Oberg explained. “This allows customers to raise or lower their window treatments with a simple voice command, such as Good morning”.
Oberg, who retired from the United States Air Force where he served as the Superintendent of Aircrew Flight Equipment, is excited to bring the convenience and innovation of technology to his showroom and into homes throughout the greater Tampa area.
“I knew I wanted to open some sort of business upon retiring, “Oberg explained. “I researched many options and decided that Gotcha Covered was the company that met my needs.”
The South Shore franchise began as a home-based business, but quickly grew into the storefront/designer showroom Oberg manages today.
Offering custom window treatments such as a variety of plantation shutters, blinds, indoor and outdoor shades, and more, Gotcha Covered allows clients to explore all of their decorating options before making a purchase.
“We take care of our customers from start to finish, and it’s all done in house which sets us apart. Other places use subcontractors, but Gotcha Covered does it all which makes installing, servicing, and repairing products faster and more convenient.”
A typical Showroom session consists of the initial meeting where customers discuss their decorating needs and receive assistance from experienced designers and staff who help them compare the benefits and features of each product.
“We have something for everyone and offer many styles and materials to compliment any décor, “Oberg said.
Once our clients have an idea of what they are looking for, a home visit is scheduled so we can help them pick out the perfect product, style, and color. Once the window treatments arrive, Gotcha Covered’s highly experienced staff will install and service the product.
Gotcha Covered is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Home consultation appointments can be scheduled outside of these hours. Visit www.gotchacoveredsouthshore.com or by calling 625-5200 to setup a free consultation.
By Debra Massaro Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments