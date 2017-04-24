By Kelly Wise Valdes
Whether we’re new moms or have been a mom for a while, we all need some help navigating this lifelong journey of motherhood. As Mother’s Day approaches, many mothers find themselves struggling to find their purpose.
31 Days to Becoming a Happy Mom
By: Arlene Pellicane
Beginning with a Scripture passage and ending with an action step and prayer, these 31 daily readings offer moms some inspiring stories, encouragement and wisdom. Find the keys to being a happy mom even in the midst of your busy days.
No More Perfect Moms
By: Jill Savage
With refreshing honesty, this book speaks to mothers everywhere to shelve their desires for perfection along with their insecurities of not measuring up to other moms. This book challenges every mom to exchange her vision of being a “perfect mother” for God’s beautiful grace in order to learn to love her real, but imperfect life.
Be the Best Mom You Can Be
By: Marina Slayton, Gregory W. Slayton
This practical, Biblically based book serves as an inspiration to any mother to live out her sacred calling as the way to discover her greatest joy. Discover six life-changing principles that will bring joy to your household and transform you into the best mom you can be.
The Power of a Positive Mom, Revised Edition
By: Karol Ladd
Through this book, discover the power of positive words, learn how to pray for your kids, encourage family gratitude and more. Whether you’re a working mom or a stay-at-home grandmother, it offers practical strategies for eternally influencing your children’s life.
Related
April 24, 2017
Hooked On Christian Books
By Kelly Wise Valdes
Whether we’re new moms or have been a mom for a while, we all need some help navigating this lifelong journey of motherhood. As Mother’s Day approaches, many mothers find themselves struggling to find their purpose.
31 Days to Becoming a Happy Mom
By: Arlene Pellicane
Beginning with a Scripture passage and ending with an action step and prayer, these 31 daily readings offer moms some inspiring stories, encouragement and wisdom. Find the keys to being a happy mom even in the midst of your busy days.
No More Perfect Moms
By: Jill Savage
With refreshing honesty, this book speaks to mothers everywhere to shelve their desires for perfection along with their insecurities of not measuring up to other moms. This book challenges every mom to exchange her vision of being a “perfect mother” for God’s beautiful grace in order to learn to love her real, but imperfect life.
Be the Best Mom You Can Be
By: Marina Slayton, Gregory W. Slayton
This practical, Biblically based book serves as an inspiration to any mother to live out her sacred calling as the way to discover her greatest joy. Discover six life-changing principles that will bring joy to your household and transform you into the best mom you can be.
The Power of a Positive Mom, Revised Edition
By: Karol Ladd
Through this book, discover the power of positive words, learn how to pray for your kids, encourage family gratitude and more. Whether you’re a working mom or a stay-at-home grandmother, it offers practical strategies for eternally influencing your children’s life.
Related
By Kelly Wise Valdes Author, Christian Voice Monthly No comments