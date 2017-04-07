Library Special Events, Local Theater & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Wimauma Elementary Retiree Group Gathered At Tibby’s
The Wimauma Elementary School Retiree Group gathered at Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen, in Brandon for its quarterly fellowship reunion. Many new faces joined the group. The group would like to thank Grace Ippolito for treating them to one of her favorite dishes.
Volunteers Needed As Local Weather Observers
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for new volunteers across Florida. The grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations. Given the variable pattern of rainfall over Florida, it’s important to understand just how much rain fell in a particular area.
Volunteers may obtain an official rain gauge through www.cocorahs.org for about $30 plus shipping. Besides the need for an official four inch plastic rain gauge, volunteers are required to take a short training module online and then can use the CoCoRaHS website or mobile app to submit their reports. To become a CoCoRaHS observer, visit the CoCoRaHS website (above) and click on the “Join CoCoRaHS” emblem on the upper right side of the main website.
Riverview Library Special Events
The Riverview Library, located at 10509 Riverview Dr offers many free programs are courtesy of the Friends of Riverview Library and the Hillsborough Library System. Inquire at the Library Service Desk or phone 273-3652 for all programs.
Special Adult Programming for April includes:
College Matters: Avoid Costly Mistakes And Discover Funding – Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. – College planning is complex. Join Thrivent financial advisor Matthew Oleson for this free educational workshop designed specifically for parents of high school students.
Sketching with Pencils – Saturday, April 18 – 4-5 p.m. – Art instructor Maria Brennan will demonstrate various pencil techniques in this popular class. You will complete a drawing project. All levels welcome. For grades 4-8. Limit 12. Registration required: at the Service Desk or call 273-3652.
Celebrate Earth Day – T-Shirt Tote Bags: Saturday, April 22 from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn how to recycle and repurpose old t-shirts to create a fun, reusable tote bag. No sewing required. Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring in a t-shirt of your own. Limit 12 participants. Register at the Service Desk or call 273-3652.
The Friends of the Riverview Library meet the third Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. with dues as low as $10. It supports library programming for youth and adults, recruits volunteers to help in the Library and speak for the Library at all governmental levels. The Used Book Sales and honor-system book store provide funds to support efforts in all these areas.
Bring Your Family To See Annie, Jr.
The Grace Christian School Drama Department presents Annie, Jr., an adaptation of one of the world’s best-loved musicals. Annie, performed by Brooke Wilson, charms everyone she meets despite her rough start during the Depression-era in New York City. Annie is determined to find her parents who abandoned her at an orphanage run by the cruel, Miss Hannigan (Daviana Denney). When billionaire Oliver Warbucks performed by George Hambos, decides to invite an orphan to his mansion for Christmas, Annie’s whole life begins to change. Despite Miss Hannigan’s evil plans concocted with her brother Rooster (Justin Floyd) and his girlfriend Lily (Cameron Givens), Annie befriends President Franklin D Roosevelt and finds a new home alongside Warbucks, his secretary Grace Farrell (Marianne Samson), and her lovable mutt named Sandy (Joshua McKeen). Directed by Aimee Griggs and assisted by two GCS Graduates Emily Pickles and Jasey Stebbins.
Performances will take place on Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10.
Grace Christian School is located at 1425 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.
