National Day Of Prayer To Be Held At Steinbrenner Stadium

By Amanda Boston
For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear us…Forgive us…Heal us… is the theme for the 2017 National Day of Prayer and is derived from Daniel 9:19, “Lord, listen! Lord, forgive! Lord, hear and act! For your sake, my God, do not delay, because your city and your people bear your Name.” Daniel was an Old Testament prophet who lived during the Babylonian captivity of Judah. In chapter nine of Daniel, the prophet acknowledges God’s sovereignty as he pleads for God to hear, forgive, and heal the exiled nation.
Just like Daniel, who interceded with his prayer for the nation of Judah, you can intercede for America with an evening devoted to prayer. On Thursday, May 4, join hundreds of churches, community leaders, and families as they gather at Steinbrenner Stadium to pray for the nation as the body of Christ. The free family event takes place at 7 p.m., with the gates opening at 6 p.m.
The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday of May. It has roots tracing back to the Continental Congress when the colonists set aside time to pray for wisdom as they formed the new nation. In 1952, through a joint resolution in Congress, President Harry Truman formally signed the National Day of Prayer into law. Later, in 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to designate the first Thursday of May as the National Day of Prayer.
Joy Green, the Tampa Chairperson for the National Day of Prayer, expressed, “It is a crucial time in history to pray for our nation. I want to encourage every pastor, and every individual to help us to mobilize the Church of Tampa Bay and transform Steinbrenner Stadium into an altar of worship and prayer.”
The world-renowned Eddie James and Ultimate Call will shake the stadium with the sounds of contemporary Christian worship music. Eddie James Ministries is well known for connecting with the younger generation through its heart-stirring musical drama presentations. Green continued, “This year, we are reaching out to the youth. We have a special section for them. We are asking the churches to bring out its youth groups to this gathering.”
Steinbrenner Stadium is located at 1 Steinbrenner Dr. Tampa. Visit www.ndptampa.org or call 758-1286. For the youth coordinator, call 404-557-4975.
Related
April 21, 2017
National Day Of Prayer To Be Held At Steinbrenner Stadium
By Amanda Boston
For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear us…Forgive us…Heal us… is the theme for the 2017 National Day of Prayer and is derived from Daniel 9:19, “Lord, listen! Lord, forgive! Lord, hear and act! For your sake, my God, do not delay, because your city and your people bear your Name.” Daniel was an Old Testament prophet who lived during the Babylonian captivity of Judah. In chapter nine of Daniel, the prophet acknowledges God’s sovereignty as he pleads for God to hear, forgive, and heal the exiled nation.
Just like Daniel, who interceded with his prayer for the nation of Judah, you can intercede for America with an evening devoted to prayer. On Thursday, May 4, join hundreds of churches, community leaders, and families as they gather at Steinbrenner Stadium to pray for the nation as the body of Christ. The free family event takes place at 7 p.m., with the gates opening at 6 p.m.
The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday of May. It has roots tracing back to the Continental Congress when the colonists set aside time to pray for wisdom as they formed the new nation. In 1952, through a joint resolution in Congress, President Harry Truman formally signed the National Day of Prayer into law. Later, in 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to designate the first Thursday of May as the National Day of Prayer.
Joy Green, the Tampa Chairperson for the National Day of Prayer, expressed, “It is a crucial time in history to pray for our nation. I want to encourage every pastor, and every individual to help us to mobilize the Church of Tampa Bay and transform Steinbrenner Stadium into an altar of worship and prayer.”
The world-renowned Eddie James and Ultimate Call will shake the stadium with the sounds of contemporary Christian worship music. Eddie James Ministries is well known for connecting with the younger generation through its heart-stirring musical drama presentations. Green continued, “This year, we are reaching out to the youth. We have a special section for them. We are asking the churches to bring out its youth groups to this gathering.”
Steinbrenner Stadium is located at 1 Steinbrenner Dr. Tampa. Visit www.ndptampa.org or call 758-1286. For the youth coordinator, call 404-557-4975.
Related
By Amanda Boston Christian Voice Monthly, Community No comments