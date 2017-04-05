New Show, Flip My Florida Yard Helps Disabled Veteran Enjoy His Outdoor Space

By Michelle Colesanti
Riverview resident, Brandon Walker, a 25 year old wheelchair-bound veteran and his parents, recently received a backyard landscaping overhaul thanks to Flip My Florida Yard, a new weekly TV series which recently aired its first episode nationally on Fox Sports Sun and locally on WTSP-Channel 10.
The yard work, completed in one day, was done in the Park Creek neighborhood and is estimated to be worth $50,000. The work included constructing a lot of outdoor living spaces to give Walker easy access to the backyard, which includes a hot tub and pergola. Walker said, “My new yard is super rad. There’s a workout area for me, and I’m able to go out there independently. I loved the crew and how they designed the yard to be so accessible for me.”
The Walker’s had recently closed on their home, and were selected for Flip My Yard after they submitted information describing their yard and their son’s story. The yard work is completely free to the family, and while the work was being done, they were sent off to enjoy the day at The Florida Aquarium.
The work was done by a team from the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association, and led by Thonotosassa-based Tampa Bay Landscaping and Horticulture Services. Flip My Florida Yard has also redone yards in Bradenton, Newberry (near Gainesville), Oviedo (near Orlando) and Fort Lauderdale.
The family will also get one year of free pest control. The host of the show, Chad Crawford, was onsite during the overhaul. He is also the host of How to do Florida with Chad Crawford. Flip My Florida Yard is created by the Crawford Media Group, and is also responsible for the Emmy-award winning show How to Do Florida.
The new series will challenge the way Floridians view their role in preserving the state’s water through education. A native, Florida-friendly yard requires less chemicals, fertilizer and watering. To get a taste of the new series, visit the trailer at https://Vimeo.com/187992983. The Riverview episode will likely air the last week in April.
April 5, 2017
New Show, Flip My Florida Yard Helps Disabled Veteran Enjoy His Outdoor Space
By Michelle Colesanti
Riverview resident, Brandon Walker, a 25 year old wheelchair-bound veteran and his parents, recently received a backyard landscaping overhaul thanks to Flip My Florida Yard, a new weekly TV series which recently aired its first episode nationally on Fox Sports Sun and locally on WTSP-Channel 10.
The yard work, completed in one day, was done in the Park Creek neighborhood and is estimated to be worth $50,000. The work included constructing a lot of outdoor living spaces to give Walker easy access to the backyard, which includes a hot tub and pergola. Walker said, “My new yard is super rad. There’s a workout area for me, and I’m able to go out there independently. I loved the crew and how they designed the yard to be so accessible for me.”
The Walker’s had recently closed on their home, and were selected for Flip My Yard after they submitted information describing their yard and their son’s story. The yard work is completely free to the family, and while the work was being done, they were sent off to enjoy the day at The Florida Aquarium.
The work was done by a team from the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association, and led by Thonotosassa-based Tampa Bay Landscaping and Horticulture Services. Flip My Florida Yard has also redone yards in Bradenton, Newberry (near Gainesville), Oviedo (near Orlando) and Fort Lauderdale.
The family will also get one year of free pest control. The host of the show, Chad Crawford, was onsite during the overhaul. He is also the host of How to do Florida with Chad Crawford. Flip My Florida Yard is created by the Crawford Media Group, and is also responsible for the Emmy-award winning show How to Do Florida.
The new series will challenge the way Floridians view their role in preserving the state’s water through education. A native, Florida-friendly yard requires less chemicals, fertilizer and watering. To get a taste of the new series, visit the trailer at https://Vimeo.com/187992983. The Riverview episode will likely air the last week in April.
By Michelle Colesanti Arts and Entertainment, Community, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments