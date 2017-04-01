Parkinson’s Support Group, DAR Meets Locally & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Old McMicky’s Farm Announces “Mission I Do”
In appreciation of men and women in the military and in honor of those who have been wounded in combat, Old McMicky’s Farm (OMF) is honored to announce the 6th “Mission I Do” Dream Wedding Giveaway. Old McMicky’s Farm will provide an active duty or military veteran, residing or stationed in Tampa Bay, the wedding of their dreams at The Barn at Crescent Lake. The lakefront venue is elegant, rustic and will play host to the lucky couple and their 100 guests.
This all-inclusive wedding giveaway will include everything a couple dreams of on their wedding day, from a beautiful venue and a wedding planner to award-winning catering, photography, entertainment, wedding dress, wedding rings, wedding cake, officient and more. To make this special event even more perfect, all wedding elements and services have been graciously donated by several local hospitality industry businesses with amazing hearts. OMF launched the “Mission I Do” program in April 2014 and since its inception, “Mission I Do” has provided five dream weddings valued at nearly 125,000k.
Application period runs from April 1-22. Apply at https://oldmcmickys.com/mid-official-giveaway-rules/.
Visit https://oldmcmickys.com/community-giving/mission-i-do/
Garage Sale Will Help Raise Funds To Support Motorcycle Safety
FL1-B of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association will be holding a garage sale on Saturday, April 8 at 2213 Ray Rd. in Valrico from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Funds are being raised in support of Motorcycle safety within the local area.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. Upcoming meetings include April 20, May 18, June 15, and July 20. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in their assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Daughters of the American Revolution Alafia River Chapter Meets Locally
“The Alafia River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meets the first Thursday evening of the month in Brandon. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization, whose mission is to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Some volunteer projects include collecting donations for local veterans and schools on a recurring basis, in addition to an ongoing cemetery clean-up project that aids in historic preservation/conservation.
Any woman over 18 years old who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. If you are interested in attending a meeting and learning more about joining the Daughters of the American Revolution, please email registrarAlafiaDAR@gmail.com.”
Upcoming 2017 meetings are April 6, May 4, September 7, October 5, November 2, and December 7.
Riverview Garden Club Meets
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be National Day Lily Judge Linda Sample. She will discuss Growing Day Lilies in the Tampa Bay Area. First time attendance is free and parking is free. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Democratic Women’s Club April Meeting On Healthcare Issues
The Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County will host a meeting on healthcare issues on Thursday, April 6, at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
Featured speakers are Dr. Kathryn Kepes, radiation oncologist and founder of Project Starfish, and Scott Darius of the Florida Consumer Health Alliance. The club invites all like-minded Democrats in E. Hillsborough County to attend the meeting and consider joining. Contact 654-7464 for more information.
Learn About Honey Bees From The Experts
The Tampa Bay Beekeepers Association will hold a Honey Bee Seminar “Bee Taught by the Experts” on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Upper Tampa Bay Park in Tampa. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Learn about hive construction, starting a hive, honey extraction, pests and diseases, queen bees, nectar sources, wax rendering, tools & smokers, looking inside the hive.
The cost is $20 for adults ($25 at the door). Children under 12 are free. The price includes coffee and doughnuts, full lunch, prizes and plenty of knowledge.
Register through Eventbrite.com (search for Tampa Bay Beekeepers).
