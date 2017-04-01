Students And Seniors Come Together To Create Unique Art For Exhibit

By Kathy L. Collins
The residents of The Bridges Retirement Community are joining forces with the students from the Art Factory at Winthrop Arts to produce a unique cross-generational art exhibit. The exhibit is called Bridging The Generations Art Show and will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at The Bridges Clubhouse, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
All members of the community are invited to attend and view artwork created by children and adults. There will be portraits painted by the students and residents, jewelry and mosaics. In addition, a short film produced by the students of the Art Factory called Willie Wonka and the Art Factory will be shown along with props and costumes made especially for the movie. While the event is free and open to the community, The Bridges will be selling bagged cookies and fudge. The proceeds will be donated to Winthrop Arts to establish a scholarship fund to allow students to attend art classes at the Art Factory.
The Art Factory at Winthrop Arts is an after school art program. It is also a place where home school students and senior citizens from The Bridges come to create art. The Art Factory opened in October 2016 and the residents from The Bridges have been attending art classes for several months. “Bridging the Generations, a special collaboration between the residents of The Bridges and students from the Art Factory, provides a wonderful opportunity for seniors and children to develop meaningful connections through creativity and artistic expression,” said Donna Steiermann, Executive Director of The Bridges Retirement Community. Steiermann added, “The Bridges has always valued residents’ artistic expression by offering a wide array of programming designed to encourage imagination, creativity and most of all pure enjoyment.”
“The opportunity to grow the arts across the generations is a wonderful opportunity,” said Bryant Martinez, the Winthrop Town Artist. Martinez added, “There is no age limit when it comes to art. This is a wonderful opportunity to share each other’s art.” This will be a night complete with all types of art, culinary delights from The Bridges’ Chef Clyde and even a student led film. Visit bridgesretirement.com or call 413-8900 and www.winthroparts.org or call 758-5161.
