Taza Mediterranean Grill Brings A Flavorful Taste To Brandon

By Tatiana Ortiz
A scent of mixed herbs and other sizzling flavors filled the nostrils of consumers as they walked into Taza Mediterranean Grill in Brandon. Individuals can also discover an array of authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern foods too.
Owners Sam Sadou and his wife Barb Eagle opened Taza Mediterranean Grill in November 2016. Originally born in Algeria, Sadou moved to France at 11-years-old. He spent 15 years in Paris as he continued to sharpen his culinary skills. Sadou and Eagle had operated a couple of restaurants in Chicago, IL, before opening their current restaurant. They both reside in Tarpon Springs and commute six days a week.
Taza Mediterranean Grill came to Brandon for a variation of reasons. “The diverse community and the growing businesses in this area brought us here,” Sadou said.
As a former Chicago resident, Sadou knew about Portillo’s Hot Dogs in Brandon because it too came from there. “We decided to follow owner Dick Portillo and his restaurant because they felt that the opportunity would be worth it,” he said.
The 1,150 sq. ft. building can seat 22 diners at Taza Mediterranean Grill. Individuals can choose from a variety of gluten free and vegetarian dishes. A well-known entrée that many order would be the Mixed Grill. It consists of chicken, beef, kifta, a combination of grilled vegetables over Tanoor rice all for $12.99.
Mediterranean Village, Beef Shish Kobob, Baba Ganouj and Couscous can be considered other popular items on the menu. If individuals want couscous, it needs to be ordered a day ahead.
Not only can individuals dine-in, but they could place an order online for delivery or pickup. The restaurant offers catering too. A full list of prices and other menu items can be found here http://tazamediterraneangrillfl.com/38899.
“The customer makes our restaurant unique since they taste the food and know the freshness of it because it gets cooked on the spot,” Sadou said.
For information, visit their Facebook page facebook.com/TazaMediterraneanGrill/. It is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. Suite 107 in Brandon. Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Call 324-7500.
Related
April 15, 2017
Taza Mediterranean Grill Brings A Flavorful Taste To Brandon
By Tatiana Ortiz
A scent of mixed herbs and other sizzling flavors filled the nostrils of consumers as they walked into Taza Mediterranean Grill in Brandon. Individuals can also discover an array of authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern foods too.
Owners Sam Sadou and his wife Barb Eagle opened Taza Mediterranean Grill in November 2016. Originally born in Algeria, Sadou moved to France at 11-years-old. He spent 15 years in Paris as he continued to sharpen his culinary skills. Sadou and Eagle had operated a couple of restaurants in Chicago, IL, before opening their current restaurant. They both reside in Tarpon Springs and commute six days a week.
Taza Mediterranean Grill came to Brandon for a variation of reasons. “The diverse community and the growing businesses in this area brought us here,” Sadou said.
As a former Chicago resident, Sadou knew about Portillo’s Hot Dogs in Brandon because it too came from there. “We decided to follow owner Dick Portillo and his restaurant because they felt that the opportunity would be worth it,” he said.
The 1,150 sq. ft. building can seat 22 diners at Taza Mediterranean Grill. Individuals can choose from a variety of gluten free and vegetarian dishes. A well-known entrée that many order would be the Mixed Grill. It consists of chicken, beef, kifta, a combination of grilled vegetables over Tanoor rice all for $12.99.
Mediterranean Village, Beef Shish Kobob, Baba Ganouj and Couscous can be considered other popular items on the menu. If individuals want couscous, it needs to be ordered a day ahead.
Not only can individuals dine-in, but they could place an order online for delivery or pickup. The restaurant offers catering too. A full list of prices and other menu items can be found here http://tazamediterraneangrillfl.com/38899.
“The customer makes our restaurant unique since they taste the food and know the freshness of it because it gets cooked on the spot,” Sadou said.
For information, visit their Facebook page facebook.com/TazaMediterraneanGrill/. It is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. Suite 107 in Brandon. Open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Call 324-7500.
Related
By Tatiana Ortiz Restaurants & Food, Valrico No comments