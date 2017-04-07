Traditional High Tea & Raffle Supports PEO, Women’s Education

By Amanda Boston
Ladies, are you looking for an excuse to adorn yourself with pearls and don a fancy hat? If so, grab your gal pals for a traditional High Tea on Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Riverview United Methodist Church. The local Chapter AM-DV of P.E.O.
(Philanthropic Educational Organization) International is hosting the High Tea as a fundraising event to support and celebrate the advancement of women in education.
Since 1869, P.E.O. International has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their educational goals through scholarships, grants, and low-interest loans. The Sisterhood originated in Iowa with only seven members. Today, the organization consists of nearly a quarter of a million members in thousands of chapters hailing from all 50 states and Canada.
Fran Carillo, the former president of the local Chapter AM-DV, expressed much gratitude for the organization as she shared her special connection. “I went to college at the age of 37. When I was doing my teaching internship in 1978, the chapter nominated me for a Program of Continuing Education grant. At the time, I wasn’t working because of my internship, so the money really helped. … Then when I retired 20 years later from teaching, I joined P.E.O. to help other women. I have been a member since 1999,” Carrillo said.
The High Tea will feature varieties of teas accompanied by scones served with clotted cream and jam, chocolate-covered strawberries and other assorted desserts. For those with savory palates, the menu will include pinwheel sandwiches, chicken salad croissant sandwiches, and cucumber sandwiches.
The elegant event will boast traditional fine China table settings, beautifully hand-made boxed candy favors and lovely photo opportunities. Additionally, guests can expect door prizes, a raffle for themed baskets, and a 50/50 raffle, adding to the fun and benefitting the noble cause.
Tea ticket prices are $20 per person, with the proceeds going towards scholarships for young women. Tickets are sold as single seats, but you may reserve a table for a group of six or eight women.
The Church is located at 8002 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Contact Connie Mosley at 766-7104 or Fran Carrillo at 677-6836. Visit www.peointernational.org.
April 7, 2017
Traditional High Tea & Raffle Supports PEO, Women’s Education
By Amanda Boston
Ladies, are you looking for an excuse to adorn yourself with pearls and don a fancy hat? If so, grab your gal pals for a traditional High Tea on Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Riverview United Methodist Church. The local Chapter AM-DV of P.E.O.
(Philanthropic Educational Organization) International is hosting the High Tea as a fundraising event to support and celebrate the advancement of women in education.
Since 1869, P.E.O. International has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their educational goals through scholarships, grants, and low-interest loans. The Sisterhood originated in Iowa with only seven members. Today, the organization consists of nearly a quarter of a million members in thousands of chapters hailing from all 50 states and Canada.
Fran Carillo, the former president of the local Chapter AM-DV, expressed much gratitude for the organization as she shared her special connection. “I went to college at the age of 37. When I was doing my teaching internship in 1978, the chapter nominated me for a Program of Continuing Education grant. At the time, I wasn’t working because of my internship, so the money really helped. … Then when I retired 20 years later from teaching, I joined P.E.O. to help other women. I have been a member since 1999,” Carrillo said.
The High Tea will feature varieties of teas accompanied by scones served with clotted cream and jam, chocolate-covered strawberries and other assorted desserts. For those with savory palates, the menu will include pinwheel sandwiches, chicken salad croissant sandwiches, and cucumber sandwiches.
The elegant event will boast traditional fine China table settings, beautifully hand-made boxed candy favors and lovely photo opportunities. Additionally, guests can expect door prizes, a raffle for themed baskets, and a 50/50 raffle, adding to the fun and benefitting the noble cause.
Tea ticket prices are $20 per person, with the proceeds going towards scholarships for young women. Tickets are sold as single seats, but you may reserve a table for a group of six or eight women.
The Church is located at 8002 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Contact Connie Mosley at 766-7104 or Fran Carrillo at 677-6836. Visit www.peointernational.org.
By Amanda Boston Charity or Non-Profit Story, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments