Trey Curry Foundation 10th Annual Vine To Wine Goes Tropical

By Kathy L. Collins
The Trey Curry Foundation is proud to present the 10th Annual Vine to Wine on Friday, May 12 at The Regent located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview beginning at 7 p.m. A VIP Reception will be held at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $100 and must be purchased by Sunday, April 30. After this date, tickets are $125 including those purchased at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.treycurryfoundation.org.
This year, Vine to Wine is going tropical with its theme. Wines will be provided by Breakthru Beverages (formerly known as Premier Beverage) throughout the evening. Chef Dave West of the Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium in Brandon will once again be preparing a delectable array of savory treats.
The Trey Curry Foundation was founded in 2008 in honor and memory of Terry and Clif Curry’s son, Trey. Proceeds from the annual Vine To Wine event benefit A Kid’s Place in Brandon. Mary Beth Curry, Executive Director of the Trey Curry Foundation explained, “We completed our $400,000 commitment to the building of the Trey Curry House at A Kid’s Place last year, so now we are focusing on continuing our relationship with A Kid’s Place. As a family, we love the satisfaction that it brings to all of us to continue to support the children in need in our community.”
Curry added, “Since starting the foundation, we have given away over $700,000 to local charities. Our main commitment to date has been to A Kid’s Place, but we also donate to the YMCA, CCA of Florida and to Joshua House. In addition, we have two separate endowments at HCC, one of which is in partnership with Chef Dave West and the Rolling Pin. Our focus has always been towards helping children in need. We look forward to continuing to do this.”
Curry said, “Paul Thomasson and Tim Thompson from Extravaganza Productions have created another unique theme complete with waterfalls and tiki bars to make the room feel like a tropical paradise.”
For more information, please visit www.treycurryfoundation.com or call 655-0269.
