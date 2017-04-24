Twin Creeks Assisted Living And Memory Care Will Open Its First Community In Florida

By Tatiana Ortiz
Residents at Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Riverview can feel right at home with the numerous services and activities that will be provided to them. With plans to open in June 2017, Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care will be accepting a full refundable $500 deposit to reserve a space. This will also be its first location in Florida.
For more than 30 years, Retirement Living Associates, Inc. earned the trust of communities and their families, which spans the entire southern east coast from North Carolina to Florida. Owner and President David Ammons oversees all of the Retirement Living Associates, Inc. communities to make sure it measures to his standards. The organization provides senior living services to more than 2,000 residents in a variety of communities. It will be licensed as an assisted living facility with a standard license. In addition, it will be licensed as an ECC (Extended Congregate Care License).
“The Extended Congregate Care License allows residents to age in place. Once they move in here it becomes their home,” Shane Potter, NHA, Twin Creeks executive director said.
The Riverview location will consist of a 96 bed, 80 apartment assisted living facility with memory care. Out of the 96 beds, 32 beds will be licensed for memory care. Residents can discover numerous community amenities such as a game room, library, fitness room and more. Individuals can also participate in wellness classes, gardening and other activities. The restaurant at Twin Creeks Assisted Living and Memory Care serves nutritious meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
What sets this place apart from all other assisted living facilities is that it will implement a program called PAC (Positive Approach to Care) Training through Teepa Snow’s organization. Potter became certified in it and the program will be used in the memory care unit.
For more information, visit www.twincreeksretire.com. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 551-2333.
