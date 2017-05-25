Hillsborough County, Fla. (May 25, 2017)
The Brandon Regional Library, 619 Vonderburg Drive, will be closed June 1-4 while workers upgrade the air conditioning system.
Nearby libraries include:
78th Street Community Library, 7625 Palm River Road
Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave.
Riverview Branch Library, 10509 Riverview Drive
Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road
Library materials may be returned to any Hillsborough County public library.
For more information, call (813) 273-3652, or go to hcplc.org.
Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association, housed in the same building, also will be closed.
Related
May 25, 2017
Brandon Regional Library to be Closed June 1-4
Hillsborough County, Fla. (May 25, 2017)
The Brandon Regional Library, 619 Vonderburg Drive, will be closed June 1-4 while workers upgrade the air conditioning system.
Nearby libraries include:
78th Street Community Library, 7625 Palm River Road
Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave.
Riverview Branch Library, 10509 Riverview Drive
Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road
Library materials may be returned to any Hillsborough County public library.
For more information, call (813) 273-3652, or go to hcplc.org.
Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association, housed in the same building, also will be closed.
Related
By Press Release County, Featured Stories, Press Releases