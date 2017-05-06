Eye On Business: 2017 March Riverview/Apollo Beach

Pretty in Color Is Paint Your Own Pottery Studio In Riverview
Ebony Freeman is the owner of Pretty in Color, the best pottery painting studio for creative minds. Come relax and unwind in a place that takes your mind to a magical place. Here, everyone is encouraged to be creative and original. The staff enjoys having fun with our art and with the people around us. Come in and explore the large collection of bisque.
Once you have selected something that intrigues you, choose your colors, paint it and leave it. Your piece will then be hand-glazed and fired in the kiln. You get your finished product in one week.
Pretty in Color is located at 10008 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. It is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
For more information, call 677-7001 or visit www.prettyincolor.tampa.com or on Facebook: Pretty in Color.
Sketch And Sip Mother’s Day Brunch
Celebrate Mother’s Day by spending an enjoyable afternoon with your mom. Paint a picture and enjoy lunch together on Saturday 13 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at Sketch and Sip, located at11242 Winthrop Main Street.
The cost is $30 a person. Reserve online at www.sketchandsip.com or call 644-5954.
First Watch Restaurant Opens In Riverview
First Watch is an award-winning, daytime-only restaurant specializing in unique, savory creations since it was founded in 1983. First Watch prides itself on having options that are perfect for the healthiest of eaters, with choices like Avocado Toast and Quinoa Power Bowls, as well as choices for those looking for a heartier, traditional Breakfast, Brunch or Lunch including pancakes, waffles, omelets, soups and sandwiches.
The hours are daily from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. First Watch is located at 13013 US Hwy 301, Suite C in Riverview. Call 423-4044 or visit www.firstwatch.com.
The National Association Of Distinguished Counsel
Lynette Silon-Laguna of All Family Law Group, P.A., has been selected to the 2017 list as a member of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.
Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board a exhibiting virtue in the practice of law.
Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.
Canine Cabana Proudly Becomes Part Of The PACCC
Canine Cabana is excited to announce that Sarah Hill, Canine Cabana’s Lodging Supervisor, has earned her CPACP (Certified Professional Animal Care Provider) through PACCC (Professional Animal Care Certification Council). PACCC was created to respond to the need of helping pet parents identify professional pet care services providers that invest in education with a priority on providing high quality pet care. Along with PACCC, Canine Cabana has a strong belief in educating pet parents about the importance of seeking certified professionals when choosing someone to care for their pet.
‘As a founding and current board member for PACCC, I am excited to have our first team member complete and pass her exam and become a Certified Professional Animal Care Provider,’ stated Angie Pickren-CPACP, co-owner of Canine Cabana. For more information, please visit www.paccert.org.
During May, Canine Cabana will accept donations for PACCC and allowing pet parents to get involved in making a positive difference in the lives of pets. During normal lobby hours, anyone wanting to make a donation to PACCC can purchase a heart with their dog’s name that will be displayed in their main lobby. Online donations can be made via the PACCC website as well.
Canine Cabana is a premium pet lodging facility offering overnight accommodations, doggie daycare, and training. It is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview. Contact Pickren at 672-9663 or angie@caninecabana.biz
SMB Land Management Offers Both Residential And Commercial Lawn Care Services
After 15 years of working as an Alligator Trapper in Florida, Scot Barbon has now retired to wrestle local lawns in South Hillsborough County. Before trapping alligators, he provided lawn care services throughout Hillsborough County and is once again offering this service. Barbon said, “With all the growth over the last 15 years in our area, it will be an exciting opportunity to offer our services to our immediate neighbors.”
Hours are Monday-Friday. Call 376-6364.
The Escape Strategy Features Beach House Experience
Twenty-one year old Gillian Garbus loves Escape Rooms. She has been in over 40 of them. Along with her parents, Jeffrey and Penny Garbus, she is opening The Escape Strategy at 1312B Apollo Beach Blvd. (formerly Desiree’s).
An escape room is a game consisting of finding your way out of a locked room using riddles and puzzles.
Gillian said, “We have had such a positive response in just a few days and have 100 likes on Facebook in just two days. There is nothing in the area like it. The Escape Strategy will be less expensive than other rooms and we want to be closer to the residents.”
The first room will feature “Escape the Beach House” and will be a 30 minute experience for the family (up to six people). Cost is $15 per person. The other DEA Room is a 60 minute adult themed experience for up to eight people. The cost is $25 per person.
Group, veteran and good grade discounts available. For more information contact Garbus at 422-2877 or gillian@theescapestrategy.com.
The Escape Strategy opens on Thursday, May 18 and will be open Thursday from 6 -11 p.m., Friday from 12 Noon-1 a.m., Saturday’s from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-12 Midnight. Visit on Facebook at EscapeStrategyAB.
Zaxby’s Opens In Riverview Next To The Goodrich Theater Complex
Owner Matt and Cori Wortman recently opened another Zaxby’s location next to the Goodrich Theater in Riverview.
Zaxby’s is noted for its delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere.
The Wortmans also own and operate the Zaxby’s fast casual restaurant at 2028 E. SR 60 in Valrico.
As of April, Zaxby’s has grown to more than 800 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.
Store hours are: Monday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Zaxby’s is located at 10610 Strathmore Shores Pl. in Gibsonton. Call 280-9175 or visit https://www.zaxbys.com/locations/fl/gibsonton/10580-new-east-bay-rd/.
“Team Reith” RE/MAX South Shore Realty Pairs Up To Find You The Perfect Home
Meet Bryan and Marijean Reith, Realtors with RE/MAX South Shore Realty. The husband and wife team have been partners in life and business for 24 years and will rarely be seen apart. The fact that they do everything together has become their trademark and has called for some “firsts” for the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. The Reith’s, together as a couple, were awarded the 2015 Shining Star Award, granted annually to a newer individual GRCC member who “shares his/her talents, volunteers time and brightly displays community spirit,”. In 2016, they partnered as the first married couple to run together for the position of Honorary Mayor of Riverview, in which they raised $9565 for charity.
Marijean has been appointed to the 2017 GRCC Board of Directors and is co-chair of the Chamber’s Community Relations Committee. The pair recently served on the planning committee for the 2017 Riverview High School Relay for Life and continues to seek out opportunities for ways to support the community.
Their community spirit and love of people couples perfectly with their career as Real Estate Agents and is what makes them love their jobs. “It brings us such joy to be able to help home buyers become part of this amazing community. The Riverview community is like a big family to us and whether you’re moving into it or out or just from one part of it to another we’ll treat you like family from start to close.” Call 426-2757 or 672-9000 (office).
5th Dimension Dance Center Offers Many Dance Styles
5th Dimension Dance Center is offers both recreational and competitive team dance including ballet, hip-hop, lyrical/contemporary, jazz, modern, tap, and core strength dance for ages 2-18.
Owners Alexis Johnson, Chris Johnson, Christi Johnson, Bobby Welsby, and Michelle Welsby agree that 5th Dimension Dance Center strives to provide a stimulating environment, focused on providing students of all ages with a unique, healthy and challenging dance experience. It is devoted to developing each student’s potential with a first-rate dance education, while encouraging creativity and personal, artistic growth. By participating in the dance program, students will have the capability to experience an increase in their overall, physical and mental well-being.
5th Dimension Dance Center is located at 3239 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. The hours are Monday to Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday from 4-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information call 643-5332 or visit 5thdimensiondancecenter.com.
One Year Anniversary Celebration at The Creative Artist Gallery
The Creative Artist Gallery is celebrating its one year anniversary with a celebration on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone is invited. For more information, call 863-514-0223 or email thecreativeartistgallery@gmail.com. The Creative Artist Gallery is located at 933 E Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.
CENTURY 21 Beggins Welcomes Laurie Pusztai And Samson Lewis
CENTURY 21 Beggins is pleased to announce Laurie Pusztai & Samson Lewis has joined its firm as a sales associate specializing in Residential property sales in the Hillsborough and Pinellas area.
Pusztai & Lewis just successfully completed extensive training and licensing through Florida Department of Real Estate. Florida Law.
They are natives to the area and previously worked for Venture Cap/Private equity firms buying and selling companies. Their business knowledge has easily transferred to Real Estate and allowed them to ramp up quickly being expert agents.
Follow on Facebook at @LaSamC21BE or call 244.0366.
