Garden Club Meets, Host a French Student This Summer & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Sun City Center Lions Honor Jo Boggs
At a recent Sun City Center Lions Club meeting, Jo Boggs of Boggs Jewelers was honored for all her help during the SCC Lions Club Claxton Fruitcake sale. Boggs Jewelers worked hard for the Lions and sold 20 cases of Claxton Fruitcakes. Without the help from local businesses and residents, the Lions would not be able to continue to help those in need in our community.
The Lions meet the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Sandpiper Grille, 1702 South Pebble Beach Blvd. Meeting begins at 11 a.m. For more information, please contact President Gloria Rodzielowicz at 419-4187 or the McGovern’s at 633-4202.
Riverview Garden Club Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its May meeting on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Paul Rabout, HCC Biology Professor. He will discuss Maggot Composting. First time attendance is free. Parking is free. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Become A Host Family For A French Student
Host Families are needed in the Brandon, Valrico, Riverview and Tampa areas from Friday, July 7 through Thursday, July 27.
Host Families come from both the city and the suburbs and may be working, stay-at-home, or retired families. Most host families have teenagers at home, but many have younger children or no children, and still make excellent hosts.
Trips are planned twice a week to include theme parks, shopping, beaches and picnics. Most of all they have the chance to learn some of our culture, improve on their English and making lasting friendships with you and your family.
All students come with their own monies and trips already paid for; all we ask is that you provide them with a bed to sleep on and involve them in your family activities.
Please call or 449-3308 or email ecitampa@hotmail.com for more info or if you can host.
AB Woman’s Club Luncheon Speaker Talks About Children In Foster System
The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club invited Kelly Rossi, Director of Eckerd Kids-Raising Hope (foster care program), to speak at the monthly luncheon.
Rossi informed the group that Hillsborough County has the highest number of children in the foster care system in the state. Currently there are 4,151 children in the Hillsborough County system. Sadly, these children often live in chaos, never knowing what to expect in their home life.
Members of the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club decided to donate outfits and stuffed animals to the program for the children in these emergency situations. It was very heart-warming to see the generosity of the members. There were so many things donated that it took five people to pack up and carry all of the gifts to the car. Rossi said that the items will be put in a store setting where each child will be able to choose the outfit and toy that they want. She said that it is exciting for the children who often have never been shopping or had a stuffed animal.
Seniors and Teens Feed The Homeless
Residents at The Bridges Assisted Living Community and teenagers with the Brandon Foundation’s Junior Angel program worked side by side recently to make 200 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The sandwiches, along with fruit snacks and chips, were bagged and delivered to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Seffner that supports the Hillsborough County Homeless Initiative. “Bringing together the residents and the Junior Angels was terrific for everyone. It was wonderful to watch them work side by side and help each other make the sandwiches while talking, laughing and getting to know each other,” stated Jill Lansky, Chair of the Brandon Foundation Junior Angel Program and mom to Noah who is a Junior Angel. According to resident Margie Ploor, “Working with these kids for the purpose of feeding the homeless was so rewarding and it warmed my heart.” Both groups are committed to continuing their partnership to support those in need.

May 7, 2017
Garden Club Meets, Host a French Student This Summer & More…
