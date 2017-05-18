Graduations to Air on TV for First Time in Hillsborough County

By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County Public Schools officials were pleased to announce this month that for the first time,the district will air all traditional high school graduations live on cable on the Tampa Bay Arts and Education Network (TBAE).
Hillsborough County Public Schools will also live stream the graduations for the second year in a row.
With graduations held Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 4800 N Us Hwy. 301, in Tampa, the airing them on TV and live stream is an important way to connect families and friends who cannot attend graduation because of distance, military deployment, illness, work obligations or other reasons, school officials said.
“High school graduation is one of the most memorable and life-changing days in a student’s life,” said Cindy Stuart, School Board chair. “It’s important that our families don’t miss this moment. Being able to provide live coverage to our families and knowing that we can help everyone be a part of this celebration is truly an honor.”
Graduation ceremonies will also be archived for viewing on demand at a later time. Graduation ceremonies can be seen on Spectrum Cable channel 635 or Frontier Cable channel 32, or viewed online at http://graduation.hcpswebcasts.com and click on the school’s logo.
Commencement Date Time School
Friday, May 19, 2017 9 a.m. Newsome
Friday, May 19, 2017 8 a.m. East Bay
Saturday, May 20, 2017 4 p.m. Armwood
Saturday, May 20, 2017 8 p.m. Spoto
Monday, May 22, 2017 9 a.m. Tampa Bay Tech
Monday, May 22, 2017 12:30 p.m. Lennard
Monday, May 22, 2017 4 p.m. Riverview
Monday, May 22, 2017 8 p.m. Wharton
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 4 p.m. Brandon
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 8 p.m. Durant
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 4 p.m. Plant City
Thursday, May 25, 2017 4 p.m. Bloomingdale
Friday, May 26, 2017 9 a.m. Strawberry Crest
Friday, May 26, 2017 8 p.m. Adult/Technical
*Does not include Exceptional Student Centers, Charter Schools, Career Centers and Virtual School Graduations.
For more information please visit, www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
