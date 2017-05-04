HCSO Gears Up For Fourth Annual Fallen Heroes Memorial Ride

By Tamas Mondovics
Four years ago the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office began construction on its Law Enforcement Memorial on the campus of the Malcolm E. Beard Sheriff’s Operations Center in Ybor City.
The memorial is created to commemorate and pay tribute to the 15 members of HCSO who have fallen in their quest to “Serve and Protect.”
To support the upkeep and to ensure that the memories of these law enforcement officers are never forgotten the Sheriff’s Office has created its Fallen Heroes Memorial Ride, which takes place each year prior to the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service, a solemn ceremony held at the HCSO Fallen Heroes Plaza now encompassing the Sheriff’s Memorial and Fallen Heroes Wall, honoring local deputies who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
This year’s 25 or 50-mile ride is scheduled to begin at McDonald Elementary School, located at 501 Pruett Rd. in Seffner on Saturday, May 13, at 8 a.m. Entry fees are $50, and day of ride is $60.
Several sponsorship levels are available through HCSO Charities, and all donations are tax deductible.
Participants can register at marketplace.hcsocharities.com.
Since its completion in the spring of 2017, HCSO’s annual Fallen Heroes Memorial service has seen a large crowd of family and friends paying their respects gather for the solemn ceremony honoring local deputies who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Last year, Deputy John R. Kotfila, Jr.’s name had to be added to the list of deputies who were killed in the line of duty, raising the number to 16, since 1874, when Deputy Richard Roach was shot and killed at his home in the suburbs of Tampa. Roach’s murder has never been solved.
Sheriff David Gee emphasized what the memorial does for the community when he said, “This ceremony pays tribute to a lot of heroes who deserve it. This Wall of Heroes Memorial is a sacred place for us. We want to thank the community for their support.”
Gee added that coming out to visit the memorial is a way for Hillsborough County residents to contribute.
“People need to know and understand the sacrifices of what these deputies and law enforcement members are doing,” he said.
For more information about the memorial or the Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.hcso.tampa.fl.us.
Sheriff’s Deputies Who Lost Their Lives In The Line Of Duty Since 1974:
Deputy Richard Roach, 1848 – August 15, 1874
Deputy William E. Whitehurst, 1870 – July 4, 1893
Deputy Ed Aulick, April 18, 1901 – January 24, 1932
Deputy Robert M. Suarez, June 8, 1904 – September 3, 1944
Sergeant Ben P. Wilder, Jr. February 28, 1923 – July 22, 1962
Sergeant Donald C. Williams, May 21, 1917 – June 12, 1967
Sergeant James Strachinsky, February 13, 1912 – September 4, 1969
Aux. Sgt. Lee A. Hutchinson, September 7, 1912 – July 25, 1970
Deputy James A. Allen, March 27, 1919 – May 21, 1974
Corporal Lemon Harvey, April 28, 1947 – December 15, 1981
Deputy Frederick T. Clark, November 16, 1952 – May 7, 1987
Deputy Donna M. Miller, February 9, 1961 – May 8, 1987
Deputy David A. Abella, June 19, 1977 – April 21, 2004
Sergeant Ronald Harrison, August 25, 1951 – August 15, 2007
Deputy Mark A. Longway, May 8, 1962 – September 21, 2010
Deputy John R. Kotfila, Jr., September 9, 1985 – March 12, 2016
Related
May 4, 2017
HCSO Gears Up For Fourth Annual Fallen Heroes Memorial Ride
By Tamas Mondovics
Four years ago the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office began construction on its Law Enforcement Memorial on the campus of the Malcolm E. Beard Sheriff’s Operations Center in Ybor City.
The memorial is created to commemorate and pay tribute to the 15 members of HCSO who have fallen in their quest to “Serve and Protect.”
To support the upkeep and to ensure that the memories of these law enforcement officers are never forgotten the Sheriff’s Office has created its Fallen Heroes Memorial Ride, which takes place each year prior to the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service, a solemn ceremony held at the HCSO Fallen Heroes Plaza now encompassing the Sheriff’s Memorial and Fallen Heroes Wall, honoring local deputies who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
This year’s 25 or 50-mile ride is scheduled to begin at McDonald Elementary School, located at 501 Pruett Rd. in Seffner on Saturday, May 13, at 8 a.m. Entry fees are $50, and day of ride is $60.
Several sponsorship levels are available through HCSO Charities, and all donations are tax deductible.
Participants can register at marketplace.hcsocharities.com.
Since its completion in the spring of 2017, HCSO’s annual Fallen Heroes Memorial service has seen a large crowd of family and friends paying their respects gather for the solemn ceremony honoring local deputies who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Last year, Deputy John R. Kotfila, Jr.’s name had to be added to the list of deputies who were killed in the line of duty, raising the number to 16, since 1874, when Deputy Richard Roach was shot and killed at his home in the suburbs of Tampa. Roach’s murder has never been solved.
Sheriff David Gee emphasized what the memorial does for the community when he said, “This ceremony pays tribute to a lot of heroes who deserve it. This Wall of Heroes Memorial is a sacred place for us. We want to thank the community for their support.”
Gee added that coming out to visit the memorial is a way for Hillsborough County residents to contribute.
“People need to know and understand the sacrifices of what these deputies and law enforcement members are doing,” he said.
For more information about the memorial or the Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.hcso.tampa.fl.us.
Sheriff’s Deputies Who Lost Their Lives In The Line Of Duty Since 1974:
Deputy Richard Roach, 1848 – August 15, 1874
Deputy William E. Whitehurst, 1870 – July 4, 1893
Deputy Ed Aulick, April 18, 1901 – January 24, 1932
Deputy Robert M. Suarez, June 8, 1904 – September 3, 1944
Sergeant Ben P. Wilder, Jr. February 28, 1923 – July 22, 1962
Sergeant Donald C. Williams, May 21, 1917 – June 12, 1967
Sergeant James Strachinsky, February 13, 1912 – September 4, 1969
Aux. Sgt. Lee A. Hutchinson, September 7, 1912 – July 25, 1970
Deputy James A. Allen, March 27, 1919 – May 21, 1974
Corporal Lemon Harvey, April 28, 1947 – December 15, 1981
Deputy Frederick T. Clark, November 16, 1952 – May 7, 1987
Deputy Donna M. Miller, February 9, 1961 – May 8, 1987
Deputy David A. Abella, June 19, 1977 – April 21, 2004
Sergeant Ronald Harrison, August 25, 1951 – August 15, 2007
Deputy Mark A. Longway, May 8, 1962 – September 21, 2010
Deputy John R. Kotfila, Jr., September 9, 1985 – March 12, 2016
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Law Enforcement