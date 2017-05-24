Hooked On Christian Books: Inspirational Books For Father’s Day

By Kelly Wise Valdes
It can be argued that fatherhood is the most important job a man will ever have. Being a father is a lifetime commitment filled with responsibility and joy. On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, children of all ages will have an opportunity to tell their dad how much they appreciate them. For dads, it will be a time to cherish their children. Many of us may have grown up without a father, or are grieving the loss of a father, but remember that opportunity for “fathering” is never absent. In the Bible, James speaks of every person’s obligation to help and assist “the fatherless and widows.” As a man of God, your role is to protect, provide, instruct, nurture and comfort their children. You can make a difference in someone’s life by showing them the love of our Heavenly Father. Happy Father’s Day.
Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters: The 30 Day Challenge
By: Meg Meeker M.D.
This book takes dads through 30 practical father-daughter activities, meant to strengthen dads in their parenting roles, while also creating honest and thriving relationships. Includes checklists, reflection questions, and activities based on availability, comfort levels and age.
52 Things Sons Need from Their Dads
By: Jay Payleitner
This book gives fathers a bucketful of ideas on how to develop a father-and-son relationship. Read one chapter a week; each idea provides a new building block that will help your son along the path to becoming a strong young man of faith.
A Dad After God’s Own Heart: Becoming the Father Your Kids Need
By: Jim George
What does it take to be a great dad? It’s not as overwhelming as you might think. It starts with having a heart for God and your kids. Sharing practical advice, this book encourages fathers to let their kids know they’re loved; reveals positive and effective communication techniques and offers ways to help children grow spiritually.
Faith Begins @ Home Dad
By: Mark Holmen
Most Christian dads want to be the kind of father who guides his children in their walk with God, but many don’t know where to start. This book is an easy-to-use resource where Dads will find step-by-step tips and age-appropriate guides for leading their families’ spiritual development, as well as true-life stories from other dads experiencing the power and blessing of God in their homes.
