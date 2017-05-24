Hot Off The Christian News Wire: June 2017

By Kelly Wise Valdes
Christian Website Provides Movie Reviews and More
Crosswalk.com aims to offer the most compelling biblically based content for all areas of Christian living – faith, family, fun and community. The content includes Bible study, daily devotions, marriage, parenting, movie reviews, music, news and more.
Within this framework, Crosswalk.com provides timely, relevant, life-enhancing material from qualified, respected Christian sources, including major ministries such as Focus on the Family, Family Life Today, The Bible Answerman and Insight For Living. For more information, visit www.crosswalk.com or search for Crosswalk on Facebook.
National Council of Catholic Women Celebrates 97 Years at 2017 Convention
The National Council of Catholic Women (NCCW), founded in 1920, will celebrate its 97th year of service to God and the Church at it’s annual Convention Wednesday, September 6- Saturday, September 9, in Dallas, Texas with the theme: Catholic Women: Living the Joy of the Gospel.
The 2017 Convention encourages Catholic women from across the country to join in prayer and fellowship; become empowered through workshops on spirituality, leadership, and service; hear inspiring speakers; celebrate moving liturgies; and visit the jam-packed exhibit hall. The Convention early bird rate of $300 expires on June 30. Visit nccw.org for more information and to register for this informative gathering.
Christian Comedian Tim Hawkins Entertains Audience with Podcast
Popular Christian Podcast Poddy Break, is the brainchild of Christian comedian Tim Hawkins. Listen as Hawkins talks about multiple topics with fellow comedians, friends and sometimes, random strangers.
Since giving up his job as a grocery truck driver in 2002, Hawkins has been creating the magical blend of clean, family-friendly Christian comedy. With over 300 million views on YouTube, 110 sold out show dates every year, thousands of YouTube subscribers, and a motley crew of almost a half-million Facebook fans, Hawkins has started a gut-busting grassroots revolution of multi-generational proportions.
Poddy Break is the random story telling by Hawkins with his friends and life experiences. You will instantly love characters like Crappaw, IKEA Man and Glade. Whether you just want a laugh or just love clean comedy, this podcast is for you. Listen to podcasts at timhawkins.net/pages/poddy-break.
May 24, 2017
Hot Off The Christian News Wire: June 2017
