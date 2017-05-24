Learning How To Become Equipped With A Spiritual Tool

By Tatiana Ortiz
Throughout time, some individuals may encounter various obstacles in their lives and seem unsure of how to overcome them. Reading the Truth Seekers: Quiet Time devotional series by Bill Kagey, takes individuals on a spiritual journey that teaches on the books of the New Testament as they strengthen their relationship with God.
The design of this book aims to assist students and adults to get the word of God in people’s hands because it changes their lives. “This will help them read it and study it,” Kagey said.
Kagey attended Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. He played on its football team called the Liberty Flames and broke the record for the longest field goal of 53-yards. After 30 years, the record did get broken again in 2015. He graduated in 1986 from Liberty University with a double major in Youth and Counseling. Kagey met his wife Angie Kagey and went into full-time ministry. In July, they will have lived in the Tampa area for 20 years.
Several years ago, the Kagey family became actively involved with the non-profit organization called IMPACT, which serves the Hillsborough County area. God opened this opportunity for them. Kagey spends time motivating students and adults to understand that no matter where one might be in life, they can make it.
“As a motivational speaker, I consider this my heart and passion,” Kagey said.
He recently launched his first devotional book series called Truth Seekers: Quiet Time, which breaks down the New Testament into three volumes. Individuals can purchase one book that consists of all of the New Testament volumes for $35. A hard copy of volumes one, two and three cost $20 each. Digital copies can be downloaded for $15 a piece.
He will be coming out with a new book in June called Grounded for Life: Parenting from a Dad’s Perspective and the price will also be $20. He will conduct parenting seminars too. To purchase a book or learn more about his speaking schedule, visit http://www.billkageyspeaks.com.
By Tatiana Ortiz