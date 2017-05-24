Local Christian News: June 2017

Compiled By Michelle Colesanti
The Christ Chix Movement-
A Different Kind of Woman’s Conference
A Christ Chix is a female who loves God, but is still attractive and doesn’t mind accenting her assets.
This movement is a combination of a woman’s conference and a revival that will refresh, revive, and restore women through revival and empowerment. There will be food (All in the Family Catering), sessions (Lifestyle Coach, Purpose Strategist, Financial Consultant, Gifts Developer), praise and worship (Psalmist), and revival (Breaking Bread and Rhema Word). The movement is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. nightly.
You can register at https://squareup.com/store/healthy-living-with-nikki-brown-christ-chix.
The conference host is Nikki Brown, author of I’m A Christ Chix and A Christ Chix and Her King. Nikki Brown has been featured in the Christian Voice, The Tampa Bay Times, and The Tampabay Newswire.
For more information about Christ Chix, please contact Brown at 344-5709 or email nikkibrownintown@gmail.com. You can also follow her on Instagram at christchixnikkibrown or on Facebook at Healthy Living with Nikki Brown or Christ Chix, or subscribe to her YouTube Channel Christ Chix Nikki Brown.
Bullseye Learning’s STEAM Summer Day Camp
Bullseye Learning offers tutoring to students of all ages in all subjects throughout the Tampa Bay area. The first ever STEAM (Science Technology Experiments Arts and More) Summer Day Camp will take place for nine exciting weeks from Monday, June 5-Friday, August 4 for students ages 6 to 16. Each week students will focus on a science while also sharpening their language, writing and math skills. We’ll be exploding 2-liter Coke bottles, building rain clouds, constructing potato clocks and building lemon batteries just to name a few. Every day is a new experiment and a chance to learn by doing all the fun things you don’t get to do in school.
There are two locations: Arise Assembly of God, located at 710 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon and Life Song Church at 6460 Tampa Palms Blvd. in New Tampa. I would be happy to give you more information to include in an article or calendar post.
Scrap Booking Event At Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting a Whistle Stop Crop to celebrate National Scrap Booking Day on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. The registration fee of $35 includes workspace, a light breakfast and lunch. You must bring your own supplies. Proceeds from this event will benefit Holy Innocents’ summer mission trips. The event will be held at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.
You can register at www.hiepiscopal.org. For information, call 689-3130 during normal business hours.
