Local Doctor Launches Wellness Initiative Program At Office

By Amy Schechter
More Americans are aware of how important a healthy lifestyle is for longevity and the prevention of disease, but many are still unsure of how to implement change into their lives. The team at Florida Medical Clinic in the Winthrop Town Center is dedicated to helping patients live longer, stronger, and fit for life through the launch of its new wellness clinic.
Frank Sirchia, MD, has lived and worked locally for 22 years, and he sees a need for a proactive approach to health: “In the past, the medical field dealt with retroactive medicine. For people to achieve a powerful way of life, I want to put health education where it belongs—under the supervision of medical professionals.” His team’s philosophy takes an integrated approach to health, and although medicine is always prescribed when needed, he and his staff are dedicated to helping people prevent disease before it starts.
An integral part in the launch of the wellness initiative is the addition of Cheri Wilder, PA-C, MPAS. As a physician assistant for over twenty years, she brings a wealth of knowledge that aids Dr. Sirchia in his vision of integrated healthcare. His conceptual framework focuses on helping people implement a healthy diet that works with their lives, exercise that balances time spent on fun and family, and stress management. These three areas are so important to stabilizing cell damage and counteracting the effects of aging. Wilder says, “You can’t tell the picture if you only have one piece of the puzzle.” In looking at the entire person, Dr. Sirchia and his team can cultivate and enhance the body’s natural capability for health and well-being. Rather than turning to a nutritionist for dieting, a personal trainer for exercise, and a psychologist for stress relief, his team offers comprehensive counseling under one roof.
Florida Medical Clinic also provides the full range of medical services for the entire family. As practitioners of family medicine, they offer same day appointments for both sick and well visits to include services such as onsite labs, immunizations, men’s health, well women care, diabetes management, cholesterol screening, minor surgery, and more. They are an independent branch that works with all major hospitals. Dr. Sirchia and his team invite the community to a health fair sponsored by Fusion Home HealthCare on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Winthrop Town Center two story medical building behind Regions Bank. Learn invaluable information and get free consultations from a variety of healthcare affiliates. Dr. Sirchia’s team will offer free school and sports physicals at the event, so you do not want to miss out!
Florida Medical Clinic is conveniently located at the Winthrop Town Center on the 2nd floor in the building behind Regions Bank at 6037 Winthrop Commerce Ave., Ste. 201, in Riverview. Dr. Sirchia’s hours are 7a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Saturday hours are available on a rotation between the Riverview office and the Winthrop office.To make an appointment or to inquire about services offered call 315-1530 or visit them online at www.FloridaMedicalClinic.com.
May 1, 2017
Local Doctor Launches Wellness Initiative Program At Office
