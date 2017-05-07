Local Realtor Looks To Join Forces With A Local Non-Profit

By Sandy Meyer
Buying or selling a home can be one of the most stressful experiences in life. Joy Frisch and The Tampa Bay Realty Team are ready to hold your hand through the entire process to ensure you have the smoothest experience possible.
Frisch opened The Tampa Bay Realty Team as a satellite office for Charles Rutenburg Realty and has more than 12 years of real estate experience and holds the ABR, SRS, SRES and MCNE certifications.
Frisch and her team represent both buyers and sellers and offer a variety of programs and guarantees. For buyers, there is a satisfaction guarantee that if you are not happy with your new home within the first 18 months, they will resell it for free. For sellers, Frisch will buy your home if it fails to sell within a time frame agreed upon at the initial agreement.
Typically it is set at 180 days. “We look at our client’s needs and our clients come first, second and third,” Frisch said.
Frisch’s advice to those currently looking to sell their homes is to price your house correctly from the beginning. “The first 30 days is when you get the maximum traffic to your home. If a realtor tells you its okay to overprice, find another one,” she said.
As a way of thanking the community for her success, Frisch is looking to extend a percentage of her office’s monthly profits to a local non-profit charity. To have your non-profit considered, please send an essay (feel free to include any other pertinent information) to Joy Frisch, explaining how your non-profit makes a local impact on others. All types of non-profits are welcome to participate. The winner will get $500 initially and then become the recipient of a percentage of monthly sales. This is an amazing opportunity for a local charity to get a big boost. Please mail essays to: Joy Frisch c/o Non-Profit Essay 10703 Rockledge View Dr. Riverview, FL 33579. Deadline is Wednesday, May 31 and winner will be announced by the end of July.
For more information on how The Tampa Bay Realty Team can ease the pressure of buying or selling a home and a variety of finance programs, please visit thetampabayrealtyteam.com or call 677-5897. Also visit joyfrischauthor.com for a list of Frisch’s published books on real estate.
