New Cool Beans Coffee House In Park Square Commits Tips To Seeds Of Hope

By Kate Quesada
The wait is over. For months, FishHawk residents have been watching construction take place for the much anticipated Cool Beans Coffee House on the ground floor of Park Square and no one will be happier than owner Scott Corley when the doors open this month.
Corley, a FishHawk resident and Realtor with Keller Williams, wants Cool Beans to be a place everyone feels comfortable, from commuters looking for a cup of coffee to start their day to those who want to unwind with a glass of wine or a beer in the evenings.
“Our goal is to bring people back to Park Square,” said Corley who worked for Walgreens for 25 years. “We have taken it slowly with the conception because we want to do it right.”
Doors will open at 6 a.m. daily offering a wide range of coffee drinks from lattes to cold brew, using beans from local roaster Kahwa Coffee, teas, soft drinks from the Coke Freestyle Machine, smoothies, treats from FishHawk chocolatier Heather with Heavenly Creations and baked goods and pastries. Later in the day, Cool Beans will offer gelato with waffles baked on site, a variety of foods including flat breads and empanadas and a selection of beer and wine.
“We are working hard to make sure we only offer the best choices to our customers,” said Corley who has stocked the store with top of the line equipment from the espresso machine to the water filtration system which meets the Speciality Coffee Association standards. “The menu is starting out small so that we can be sure everything we offer is great quality and we will add to it when we know more of what the community desires.”
Live entertainment will take place on the stage on weekend evenings, when Corley plans to keep the store open later. The location also offers a private meeting room in addition to its community and pub tables. Free wifi is also available.
“We really want to make sure that we do what we can to give back,” he said. “Every tip given in the restaurant will be donated to Seeds to Hope and we have tried to use companies that share our desire to be socially responsible.”
An additional extra Corley has invested in for Cool Beans is a Ripple Maker machine which customers can use with a smart phone app to decorate their coffee drink with a personalized graphic.
“We really think that Cool Beans can offer something for everyone,” said Corley. Cool Beans is located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Unit #112, in FishHawk Ranch’s Park Square.
Call 643-1553 or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at Cool to the Bean.
Related
May 3, 2017
New Cool Beans Coffee House In Park Square Commits Tips To Seeds Of Hope
By Kate Quesada
The wait is over. For months, FishHawk residents have been watching construction take place for the much anticipated Cool Beans Coffee House on the ground floor of Park Square and no one will be happier than owner Scott Corley when the doors open this month.
Corley, a FishHawk resident and Realtor with Keller Williams, wants Cool Beans to be a place everyone feels comfortable, from commuters looking for a cup of coffee to start their day to those who want to unwind with a glass of wine or a beer in the evenings.
“Our goal is to bring people back to Park Square,” said Corley who worked for Walgreens for 25 years. “We have taken it slowly with the conception because we want to do it right.”
Doors will open at 6 a.m. daily offering a wide range of coffee drinks from lattes to cold brew, using beans from local roaster Kahwa Coffee, teas, soft drinks from the Coke Freestyle Machine, smoothies, treats from FishHawk chocolatier Heather with Heavenly Creations and baked goods and pastries. Later in the day, Cool Beans will offer gelato with waffles baked on site, a variety of foods including flat breads and empanadas and a selection of beer and wine.
“We are working hard to make sure we only offer the best choices to our customers,” said Corley who has stocked the store with top of the line equipment from the espresso machine to the water filtration system which meets the Speciality Coffee Association standards. “The menu is starting out small so that we can be sure everything we offer is great quality and we will add to it when we know more of what the community desires.”
Live entertainment will take place on the stage on weekend evenings, when Corley plans to keep the store open later. The location also offers a private meeting room in addition to its community and pub tables. Free wifi is also available.
“We really want to make sure that we do what we can to give back,” he said. “Every tip given in the restaurant will be donated to Seeds to Hope and we have tried to use companies that share our desire to be socially responsible.”
An additional extra Corley has invested in for Cool Beans is a Ripple Maker machine which customers can use with a smart phone app to decorate their coffee drink with a personalized graphic.
“We really think that Cool Beans can offer something for everyone,” said Corley. Cool Beans is located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Unit #112, in FishHawk Ranch’s Park Square.
Call 643-1553 or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at Cool to the Bean.
Related
By Kate Quesada Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business