South County Area Has Big Arrest Month

Wimauma Pastor Arrested For Sexual Battery Of Juvenile For Years
Following a sexual battery investigation involving Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Walter Chuquimiaa, 59, a pastor employed by Beth-El Farmwork Ministry, Inc. in Wimauma.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the investigation, revealed that Chuquimia sexually battered the 17-year-old victim on April 24, as well as multiple times dating back to 2011. Chuquimia, who admitted to several of the offenses was employed as a pastor at his church during several of these incidents, detectives said.
Chuquimia is now charged with three counts of Sexual Battery.
Detectives have not identified any other victims, however if anyone has any additional information concerning Chuquimia, they are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
HCSO Assists U.S. Marshals In Apprehending Dangerous Fugitive
In a joint effort, the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives apprehended Jose Alberto Esparza “Albert”, 40, a fugitive involved with a long list of crimes.
According to HCSO, the officers spotted Esparza driving a GMC pickup truck in the area of US Hwy. 92 and Turkey Creek in Plant City.
Detectives said that upon realizing that he was being followed, Esparza attempted to evade the detectives, prompting the officers to call in an HCSO Aviation Unit and K9 units that began converging into the area.
Esparza was followed through eastern Hillsborough County, Plant City and Polk County until he stopped just west of Charlie Griffith Rd. on Mud Lake Rd. in Plant City and fled on foot though a residential neighborhood. Esparza was located and arrested without further incident.
Detectives later determined that the GMC pickup Esparza was driving was a stolen vehicle reported to the Plant City Police Department.
Esparza, is a suspect in a home invasion robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, grand theft $300-$5,000, possession of controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and a firearm with altered serial number.
Esparza was charged with Grand Theft Auto, Fleeing to Elude and the multiple outstanding arrest warrants. He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail with no bond.
HCSO would like to thank the local Tampa Bay media for their assistance.
HCSO Deputies Arrest Business Burglary Suspect
Hillsbrough County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Greg Lydick, 42 as the suspect in a recent Ruskin area business burglary.
On Thursday, April 13 at approximately 11 p.m., owners of Hot Tomatoes, 2702 E. College Ave., observed their employee, Lydick, on video surveillance in the closed business without permission.
According to HCSO the store owners responded to the scene and took possession of the business key from Lydick after he removed $100 from a safe he did not have permission to access.
Three hours later, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Lydick returned and disarmed the security system, entered the business, and stole another safe as all as a Phoenix Arms .22 Caliber handgun. He was arrested the following day.
For more information about HCSO please visit, www.hcso.tampa.fl.us.
Suspects Steal $1,500 Worth Of Sunglasses From Brandon Mall
The Sunglass Hut, located within the Brandon Town Center Mall was robbed twice within days as Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two black male and two black female suspects involved.
According to the HCSO report on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m., a black male suspect entered the Sunglass Hut located within Mall and proceeded directly to the Versace display, where he selected two pairs of sunglasses, placed them in his shirt and exited the store without paying for the items. The total value of the two pairs of sunglasses was $635.
Just days later on April 23 at 12:45 p.m., three suspects also entered the same store and after dispersing in different directions one of the male suspect stood at the Versace display, removed three pair of sunglasses and placed them into a large Disney bag, before exiting the store without paying for the items, followed by the two female suspects, the Sheriff’s Office said. The total value of the sunglasses was $973.
Description of the Suspects are:
Black male, unknown age, 5’10”, medium build, last seen wearing a tan and white checkered shirt, tan pants, a tan hat and tan boots.
Black male, 22-29 years of age, 5’6″, 170 lb., last seen wearing black shorts, a red t-shirt, sandals and his dreadlocks in a ponytail.
Black female, 22-29 years of age, 5’10”, 180 lb., last seen wearing a short denim jacket, blue shorts, flip flops and carrying a pink purse.
Black female, 18-21 years of age, 5’5″, 120 lb., last seen wearing a light green coat, white shirt, sandals and jean shorts.
Anyone with any information reference these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. Call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.
May 7, 2017
South County Area Has Big Arrest Month
By Cyndi Cisneros Crime and Public Safety, Riverview/Apollo Beach