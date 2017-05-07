Student Plans Father/Daughter Dance To Raise Funds For Children’s Home

By Kate Quesada
Seven-year-old Gabryelle Lane has been working for years to help those less fortunate than her. This month she is inviting others to join her while having fun with their family. The second grade student is hosting Gabby’s first annual Father Daughter Dance on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, at the Regent in Riverview to benefit the Hope Children’s Center in Tampa.
“We are calling all fathers, grandfathers, uncles and father figures to purchase a ticket and bring their little princesses out for a good cause,” said Kenya Lane, Gabryelle’s mother.
Gabryelle started her own non-profit, Gabby Cares, recently to raise funds for the care packages she creates and delivers to young girls in state homes, shelters and those who are homeless throughout the area. She decided to organize a dance to help the girls at Hope Children’s Center after visiting the residents over the holidays to bring donations from an angel tree at Kenya’s work. The center does not receive state funding, so it relies only on donations from the public.
“These people live without a lot of daily essentials that we often take for granted,” said Gabryelle. “My mission is to make sure less fortunate kids all over the world have the chance to smile at least once with my Gabby Care Packages.”
The care packages include hygiene items such a toothbrushes, mouthwash and toothpaste, soaps, shower gel, deodorant, lotions, hair items and socks.
“She is very passionate about helping anyone in need,” said Kenya. “She really wants to reach as many little girls as possible in Tampa and the surrounding areas.”
The dance, which will include catered food from M&R Catering Company, will be hosted by Ebone Cruz, president and founder of Hat-Attitude and formerly of WTMP radio, and will feature speakers including Jessie McNeil, who according to Kenya is a “dynamic man, great father, motivational speaker, pastor, author, entrepreneur and community leader.” He will be speaking on the topic of A Father’s Love.
Attendees will enter the dance on a red carpet and will have their pictures taken in a princess chair. Each girl attending the event will also receive a t-shirt as a take home gift to remember the night.
For information, call Kenya at 516-9405 or email gabbycares@hotmail.com or search for Gabby Cares on Facebook Tickets must be purchased in advance of the event.
