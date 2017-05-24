Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: June 2017

By Michelle Colesanti
Hillsborough County Fair Seeking Applicants For Harvest Awards
The Hillsborough County Fair is seeking nominations for this year’s Harvest, which will kick off the 2017 County Fair on Thursday, October 19 in the new air-conditioned fairgrounds pavilion east of Brandon on Hwy. 60 and Sydney Washer Rd. This is the 17th year the awards have been presented to the outstanding Farm Family and the Lifetime Achievement recipients for outstanding accomplishments and contributions in the field of agriculture in Hillsborough County. Other categories include Outstanding Agribusiness, Outstanding Public & Community Service, Urban Agriculture/Agriculturist, Young Farmer/Rancher/Nurseryman who are 40 and under, and Outstanding Woman in Agriculture. A posthumous category is also available to honor an individual no longer living. A total of five awards will be given during the luncheon in October.
Receiving last year’s awards were the Roy Davis family, Tony Ippolito, Susan Dumke, Wish Farms, Lee and Mini Holcomb, and the Hillsborough County 4-H Foundation. Saturday, July 1 is the submission deadline for nominations. Nomination forms are available at the County Extension Office, the Farm Bureau Office, Soil Conservation Office, Strawberry Growers Assoc. Office, and at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com. Forms can be submitted by email: hillsboroughcountyfair@verizon.net, or mailed to: Harvest Awards, c/o Hillsborough County Fair, P.O. Box 100, Sydney, FL 33587. Call 737-3247.
Celebrate Anniversary With Musical Guest Singer At Grace Baptist Temple of Brandon
On Sunday, June 4, Grace Baptist Temple of Brandon invites you to its 11 a.m. service to celebrate Pastor Tommy Thompson’s and wife Vicki’s seven-year anniversary with the church. Special musical guest Joseph Habedank, a multi award-winning and nominated Dove Award Christian singer and songwriter will perform during the service as well as hold an exclusive concert at 1:30 p.m. Also, immediately following the service, everyone is invited to a complimentary catered lunch.
To attend the lunch, please reserve your seats online at growingatgrace.churchcenteronline.com/registrations. The event is free and family friendly. The church is located at 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For further details, please contact the office at 689-7190 or info@growingatgrace.com.
Learning About The Founding Principles Of The U.S. At Tampa Liberty School
Tampa Liberty School is designed to impart the principles of liberty as discovered and implemented by the founders of our county for children ages 6-12. All activities are designed to teach while having fun. Some of the main points of emphasis in the Tampa Liberty School include: With freedom comes responsibility.
Blending freedom and responsibility requires virtuous, moral, and educated citizens; our unalienable human rights do not come from a king, a president, a congress, or any other form of government. They only come from God. We must know what they are and protect them; people and political parties can become corrupted. We promote fundamental principles that are timeless and incorruptible; seek the truth by going to original sources.
The founders’ faith in God was fundamental to the founding of our country and the system they provided; and that the ultimate responsibility for maintaining liberty lies with the people. We must recognize that it is up to us (the citizens) to be the guardians of our liberty.
Tampa Liberty School will be held Monday to Friday, June 19-23 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon from 9 a.m.-12 Noon daily. There is limited availability. Please visit tampalibertyschool.org to register.
