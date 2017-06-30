Apostle Changes Name After Identity Issues Arise

By Kelly Wise Valdes
Previous reports identify that Jesus was betrayed by one of his own disciples, Judas Iscariot. Unfortunately, one of Jesus’ disciples with a similar name has been confused with the betrayal.
This unfortunate circumstance is what led Judas Thaddaeus to change and shorten his name to Jude. As this identity issue continued to arise, he was inclined to further himself from the betrayal and often referred to himself as Thaddaeus.
According to sources close to Jesus, Thaddaeus has been continually upset with being identified as the betrayer of Jesus.
“After the betrayal of Jesus by Judas Iscariot, who was one of the apostles in the inner circle, Judas Thaddaeus had to create a nickname or shorten his name to Jude,” said his neighbor, Isaac of Galilee. “But when he was continually confused with Judas Iscariot, he decided just to go by Thaddaeus.”
To add further issues to Thaddaeus’ new name, there was confusion if he was the brother or son of James. Although they are distantly related, family members confirmed that Thaddaeus is not James’ brother or son.
Fortunately, friends and family continue to lend support to Thaddaeus and are helping to spread the word that he did not betray Jesus. Disciple Matthew descries Thaddaeus as “A tender-hearted, gentle man who displays childlike humility.”
Thaddeaus recently released his short book included in the Bible called “Jude”. It’s a short epistle, but the closing two verses contain a beautiful manuscript, one of the finest expressions of praise to God in the entire New Testament.
Judas Thaddaeus, he wants to put his identity issues behind him and continue on his path of patronage to Jesus.
Jesus inspired 12 ordinary men to leave their old lives behind and become followers of Him. Among these new followers were fishermen, a tax collector and a revolutionary. The Gospels record the failings, struggles and doubts of these twelve men who followed Jesus. This series will document one of the disciples each month in a fun way in order to learn more about how God turned each man from ordinary to extraordinary.
