Become A Money Mentor, Meals On Wheels Delivers & More

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Ladies Night Out Benefits LifeCare
On Thursday, July 27 from 6:30-9 p.m., the LifeCare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a Ladies Night Out fundraiser. The event will take place at the Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Guests will have the opportunity to sample specialty desserts and coffees while enjoying live music entertainment and a guest speaker. The night will also feature client testimonies, a ministry update and an opportunity to give financially to the organization.
LifeCare’s mission statement is “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality, and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.” Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491.
Become A Florida Master Money Mentor Volunteer And Help Others
If you like to help others, want to keep your own skills sharp, and can make sense out of dollars and cents, the Hillsborough County Extension Service Florida Master Money Mentor program may be just the volunteer opportunity you’re looking for.
The Extension Service is now signing up persons interested in summer training to be a Florida Master Money Mentor volunteer. The program is an opportunity for participants to learn more about personal finance, and then share that knowledge with others.
The four-week training is scheduled July 13, 20, 27, and August 3 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Extension office, 5339 CR 579 in Seffner. Participants must attend all four classes and complete some at-home study. The cost is $16. The deadline to register is Wednesday, July 5.
No previous financial education or background in financial services is required to be a Florida Master Money Mentor. Training topics include effective communication strategies, analyzing decisions about finances, cash flow management, credit, debt management, and saving and investing for future goals.
Mentors are asked to commit to volunteering at least three hours per week, and follow guidelines for reporting, client confidentiality, and providing research-based unbiased information.
Individuals who promote, sell, or endorse financial products or services are not eligible to be volunteers. But they can attend the training to increase their personal financial knowledge.
Register online at 2017fmmm.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited; register early to reserve a place.
For more information, contact Lisa Leslie, Hillsborough County Extension Service at 744-5519 ext. 54143, or lesliel@hillsboroughcounty.org
The University of Florida Extension provides the infrastructure for this program throughout the state of Florida, thanks to a gift from Bank of America.
Honor, Integrity, And Service Presented By The Florida Wind Band
On Sunday, July 2, the Florida Wind Band will perform patriotic music at the USF School of Music Concert Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Titled Honor, Integrity, And Service—the performance is a musical tribute to the servicemen, servicewomen and all who serve the country.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com and will be accessible on the day of the concert at the School of Music Box Office. The price is $10 for students and seniors; $15 for general admission; $10 for active duty military and veterans and $10 for first responders. Group rates are also available if you call 531-9252.
For information, visit www.floridawindband.org. The USF School of Music Concert Hall is located at 3755 USF Holly Drive, MUS 101 in Tampa.
Make A Difference In The Life Of An Abused Child
How can you make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child? Find out more about the Guardian ad Litem program and its volunteers at information sessions hosted weekly:
Thursday, June 15, and 22 at 6 p.m. at the Guardian ad Litem office, located at 700 E. Twiggs St., Ste. 750 in Tampa and Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at Higgins Hall, 5225 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa.
Over 3,700 children are currently under court supervision in Hillsborough County. Only 1,800 of these children have advocates to care for their best interests. More volunteers are needed.
For more information, call 272-5110 and ask for the recruitment team.
Congregation Beth Shalom To Hold The Following Activities
Shabbat on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. with Oneg (nosh and mingle) following the services. On Monday, July 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. the congregation will hold Page Turners, a book session about Yiddish language and culture. The book is Born to Kvetch by Michael Wex. Join in to discuss, nosh and kibbitz. A light dairy dinner will be served. The Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.
Meals On Wheels Delivers Hurricane Preparedness Packs
Meals On Wheels of Tampa, HCI Group, CENTCOM, The Moffitt Cancer Center, Suncoast Credit Union, USF and many other dedicated volunteers delivered special Hurricane Preparedness Packs to the Meals On Wheels of Tampa recipients on the morning of Saturday, May 20 for the 2017 Hurricane season.
Hurricane Preparedness Packs were given to all program recipients in case a disaster occurs that prevents volunteers from being able to deliver meals. Included in the packs were five shelf-stable meals, a gallon of water, a shelter evaluation form, a magic bottle opener, and a variety of emergency resource guides. The pack is free of charge to recipients. This year, funds received from Give Day Tampa Bay helped cover the cost of the Hurricane Preparedness Pack shelf-stable meals, as well as a generous donation from HCI Group, Inc. MacDill CENTCOM provided the gallons of water.
For more information, please visit MOWTampa.org or call 238-8410.
June 25, 2017
Become A Money Mentor, Meals On Wheels Delivers & More
