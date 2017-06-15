Bell Shoals Baptist Church Holds Youth Summer Camp

By Amanda Boston
For more than 20 summers, Bell Shoals Baptist Church has faithfully organized and conducted a weeklong summer camp at Camp Kulaqua. This year’s summer camp operates from Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 through its continued support from Bell Shoals leaders, mentors and volunteers.
Janie Guffey, Minister of Preschool and Children at Bell Shoals, said, “I don’t think I will ever get too old for camp. I love being with the kids, and I now have the joy of having kids who were once campers now serving with me as counselors.”
Summer camp is actually two separate programs: a children’s camp for children who have completed grades three through six, and a student camp for those who have completed grades seven through twelve. Although the camps occur simultaneously, each program has its own theme, agenda and accommodations.
Camp Kulaqua is located in High Springs, Florida, which is about 40 miles north of Gainesville. Its facilities feature waterslides, pools, a zoo, horseback riding, zip lining, mini-golf, go-carts, canoeing and more. Each day is packed with adventurous activities, camper camaraderie and worthwhile worship.
Guffey explained, “I love being able to get kids away from their normal routine and let them experience fun-filled days in a Christian environment where loving adult counselors are investing in their lives.”
The cost for each camp is $415 and includes all transportation, lodging, food and activities. Financial support is available for those who may need assistance. The opportunity to sponsor a needy child is also available for those who feel called to do so.
Guffey attested to the positive and long-lasting impact of summer camp. She said, “My life was changed as a child when someone paid for me to go to a summer camp. …A week at a Christian camp can change a kid’s life. The friendships they develop can last a lifetime, but when they put their faith and trust in Jesus, their eternity in heaven is settled forever.”
To register for either camp, visit www.bellshoals.com/camp/. For more information or questions about the children’s camp, contact Debbie Thompson at 689-4229 ext. 223 or Mindy Wellman at 689-4229 ext. 417 for the student camp. For further detail on camp facilities, visit www.campkulaqua.com.
Related
June 15, 2017
Bell Shoals Baptist Church Holds Youth Summer Camp
By Amanda Boston
For more than 20 summers, Bell Shoals Baptist Church has faithfully organized and conducted a weeklong summer camp at Camp Kulaqua. This year’s summer camp operates from Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 through its continued support from Bell Shoals leaders, mentors and volunteers.
Janie Guffey, Minister of Preschool and Children at Bell Shoals, said, “I don’t think I will ever get too old for camp. I love being with the kids, and I now have the joy of having kids who were once campers now serving with me as counselors.”
Summer camp is actually two separate programs: a children’s camp for children who have completed grades three through six, and a student camp for those who have completed grades seven through twelve. Although the camps occur simultaneously, each program has its own theme, agenda and accommodations.
Camp Kulaqua is located in High Springs, Florida, which is about 40 miles north of Gainesville. Its facilities feature waterslides, pools, a zoo, horseback riding, zip lining, mini-golf, go-carts, canoeing and more. Each day is packed with adventurous activities, camper camaraderie and worthwhile worship.
Guffey explained, “I love being able to get kids away from their normal routine and let them experience fun-filled days in a Christian environment where loving adult counselors are investing in their lives.”
The cost for each camp is $415 and includes all transportation, lodging, food and activities. Financial support is available for those who may need assistance. The opportunity to sponsor a needy child is also available for those who feel called to do so.
Guffey attested to the positive and long-lasting impact of summer camp. She said, “My life was changed as a child when someone paid for me to go to a summer camp. …A week at a Christian camp can change a kid’s life. The friendships they develop can last a lifetime, but when they put their faith and trust in Jesus, their eternity in heaven is settled forever.”
To register for either camp, visit www.bellshoals.com/camp/. For more information or questions about the children’s camp, contact Debbie Thompson at 689-4229 ext. 223 or Mindy Wellman at 689-4229 ext. 417 for the student camp. For further detail on camp facilities, visit www.campkulaqua.com.
Related
By Amanda Boston Activities, Business, Community, Valrico