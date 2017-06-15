Boulevard Salon Team Offers Hair Styling, Nails, Facials And Full Spa Services

By Michelle Caceres
When Lithia resident Eva Duchesne visits hair stylist Cathy Turner at Boulevard Salon, she knows her hair is in good hands. Duchesne has been a client of Turner’s for 13 years and trusts her explicitly to tame her mane and leave her hair looking fabulous.
“She came to me highly recommended and always makes my hair look great,” said Duchesne. “I know she does a great job because of all the compliments I receive.”
In addition to the standing appointment for cut and color, Turner occasionally applies Keratin Complex on Duchesne’s hair to repair damage, lock out humidity and reduce unwanted frizz.
“I have a lot of hair and in the summer the keratin treatments help my hair look sleeker and healthier,” said Duchesne.
Located at 210 E. Brandon Blvd., Boulevard Salon is more than a place for fabulous haircuts. It’s an all-inclusive experience encompassing hair and nail care and aesthetic needs including but not limited to facials, waxing services, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, permanent make-up and massage. Hydro-facials are performed with a high-tech water oxygen treatment skin dialysis machine by aesthetician Rania Chamoun, who specializes in anti-aging treatments, Vitamin-C and acne treatments and microdermabrasion.
With so many ways to make a woman feel fabulous on the outside, it’s a surprise that owner Kathy Hegenauer is more concerned with how her clients feel on the inside.
“This is a place where we work together to really make clients feel welcome,” said Hegenauer.
That welcoming feeling extends to both clients and staff. Many members of Hegenaur’s team have been with her since the salon opened. Nail technician Samantha Houle has been working with Hegenauer for more than 20 years.
Customer and Valrico resident Phyllis Tyree has had a biweekly standing appointment with Houle for a manicure for more than 20 years.
“Who wouldn’t love to come in here and spend time,” she said. Tyree is greeted warmly when she arrives and offered a beverage.
For Tyree, it’s about more than a great manicure. “It’s the personal connection and we talk about life, it’s challenges, the good times and the bad times,” she said. “She’s such a caring individual.”
Boulevard Salon is located at 210 E. Brandon Blvd. Visit boulevardsalon.biz or call 571-5800.
Related
June 15, 2017
Boulevard Salon Team Offers Hair Styling, Nails, Facials And Full Spa Services
By Michelle Caceres
When Lithia resident Eva Duchesne visits hair stylist Cathy Turner at Boulevard Salon, she knows her hair is in good hands. Duchesne has been a client of Turner’s for 13 years and trusts her explicitly to tame her mane and leave her hair looking fabulous.
“She came to me highly recommended and always makes my hair look great,” said Duchesne. “I know she does a great job because of all the compliments I receive.”
In addition to the standing appointment for cut and color, Turner occasionally applies Keratin Complex on Duchesne’s hair to repair damage, lock out humidity and reduce unwanted frizz.
“I have a lot of hair and in the summer the keratin treatments help my hair look sleeker and healthier,” said Duchesne.
Located at 210 E. Brandon Blvd., Boulevard Salon is more than a place for fabulous haircuts. It’s an all-inclusive experience encompassing hair and nail care and aesthetic needs including but not limited to facials, waxing services, eyebrow and eyelash tinting, permanent make-up and massage. Hydro-facials are performed with a high-tech water oxygen treatment skin dialysis machine by aesthetician Rania Chamoun, who specializes in anti-aging treatments, Vitamin-C and acne treatments and microdermabrasion.
With so many ways to make a woman feel fabulous on the outside, it’s a surprise that owner Kathy Hegenauer is more concerned with how her clients feel on the inside.
“This is a place where we work together to really make clients feel welcome,” said Hegenauer.
That welcoming feeling extends to both clients and staff. Many members of Hegenaur’s team have been with her since the salon opened. Nail technician Samantha Houle has been working with Hegenauer for more than 20 years.
Customer and Valrico resident Phyllis Tyree has had a biweekly standing appointment with Houle for a manicure for more than 20 years.
“Who wouldn’t love to come in here and spend time,” she said. Tyree is greeted warmly when she arrives and offered a beverage.
For Tyree, it’s about more than a great manicure. “It’s the personal connection and we talk about life, it’s challenges, the good times and the bad times,” she said. “She’s such a caring individual.”
Boulevard Salon is located at 210 E. Brandon Blvd. Visit boulevardsalon.biz or call 571-5800.
Related
By Michelle Caceres Business, Valrico