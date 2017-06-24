By Tatiana Ortiz
Homeowners who might be in a troubling situation or seeking to sell quickly can reach out to Justice Realty League LLC in Brandon. This real estate investment company specializes in purchasing distressed properties such as multi-family, commercial, retail and more. It also works with qualified local investors and contractors to repair homes. Investors could flip the home, hold it or rent it out too.
February 1 of this year, Justice Realty League LLC became established by Johnathan Donato and his wife Anna Donato. It primarily focuses in the Brandon area, but more specifically the 33510 and 33511 zip codes. Justice Realty League LLC provides assistance to homes in the $60,000-$200,000 price range. This company buys, sells and remodels homes.
In regards to the location of the business Johnathan feels wonderful about it.
“Working in Brandon seems like a good place to start because of the growth in the area,” Johnathan said.
Justice Realty League LLC pays cash for houses once its offer gets accepted. This all can be completed within seven days if needed. The types of benefits that one will receive from choosing them would be no fees, no required appraisals and much more. For the residential house acquisitions, the ideal property Justice Realty League LLC looks at would be 2 bedrooms (ideally 3 bedrooms- 5 bedrooms), 1.5 baths (ideally 2+ baths) and more.
As being one of Brandon’s top real estate investing groups, Justice Realty League LLC focuses on doing everything right. A huge passion of theirs is to help being a part of beautifying the communities it works in by getting individuals out of difficult real estate situations.
Overall, “we want to be known as the genuine, honest and reliable business. To add, we also care about the community as well,” Anna said.
To learn more about Justice Realty League LLC, visit http://www.justicerealtyleague.com. Check out their Facebook page, justicerealtyleague. Open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the week with flexible hours, too. Call 605-1635 or email admin@justicerealtyleague.com.
Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) Executive Director Chuck Burgess, was pleased to welcome a large group that gathered last month for the celebration of the opening of a brand new community swimming pool. Guests included members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Greater Brandon and Valrico-Fishhawk Chambers, Honorary Mayor of Brandon Tammy Holmberg, local community leaders, and Ken Hagan, Hillsborough County Commissioner District 5, in whose honor the pool was named–the Ken Hagan Learn to Swim Pool. According to BSAC officials the completion of the pool was made possible through a partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission in a major youth drowning prevention initiative. The new facility was built as part of $1.3 million BSAC program improvement project. To support the effort, the Board of County Commissioners approved the allocation of an $800,000 gift to the BSAC, which funded the building and provided renovations to the center’s current pool. The remaining $500,000 investment came from privately-raised dollars in the local community. “This is not just a new pool, but also a celebration of BSAC’s partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission,” Burgess said. “This partnership will greatly impact lives and allow BSAC to save more lives by spreading swim education awareness while creating new jobs and economically impacting our local business sector through events that broaden our leadership footprint in aquatics.” Assisting with the ribbon cutting festivities, Hagan emphasized the importance of the pool and the role it will play in the community, when he said, “I am honored to be here at this grand opening. This is a much-needed tool for our community, and our families. Hagan added that with Florida leading the nation in children drowning BSAC is a valuable resource in the community. During the event, Honorary Mayor of Riverview Tammy Holmberg, owner of Chick-fil-A Brandon, delivered a proclamation to the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center. BSAC, located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon is a community-based 501c3 non-profit. Visit, www.mybsac.org.
