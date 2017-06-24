BSAC Celebrates Opening of Ken Hagen Learn To Swim Community Pool

« Brandon Foundation Angel Teams Help Families In Crisis Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) Executive Director Chuck Burgess, was pleased to welcome a large group that gathered last month for the celebration of the opening of a brand new community swimming pool. Guests included members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Greater Brandon and Valrico-Fishhawk Chambers, Honorary Mayor of Brandon Tammy Holmberg, local community leaders, and Ken Hagan, Hillsborough County Commissioner District 5, in whose honor the pool was named–the Ken Hagan Learn to Swim Pool. According to BSAC officials the completion of the pool was made possible through a partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission in a major youth drowning prevention initiative. The new facility was built as part of $1.3 million BSAC program improvement project. To support the effort, the Board of County Commissioners approved the allocation of an $800,000 gift to the BSAC, which funded the building and provided renovations to the center’s current pool. The remaining $500,000 investment came from privately-raised dollars in the local community. “This is not just a new pool, but also a celebration of BSAC’s partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission,” Burgess said. “This partnership will greatly impact lives and allow BSAC to save more lives by spreading swim education awareness while creating new jobs and economically impacting our local business sector through events that broaden our leadership footprint in aquatics.” Assisting with the ribbon cutting festivities, Hagan emphasized the importance of the pool and the role it will play in the community, when he said, “I am honored to be here at this grand opening. This is a much-needed tool for our community, and our families. Hagan added that with Florida leading the nation in children drowning BSAC is a valuable resource in the community. During the event, Honorary Mayor of Riverview Tammy Holmberg, owner of Chick-fil-A Brandon, delivered a proclamation to the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center. BSAC, located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon is a community-based 501c3 non-profit. Visit, www.mybsac.org. »
June 24, 2017
BSAC Celebrates Opening of Ken Hagen Learn To Swim Community Pool
By Tamas Mondovics
Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) Executive Director Chuck Burgess, was pleased to welcome a large group that gathered last month for the celebration of the opening of a brand new community swimming pool.
Guests included members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Greater Brandon and Valrico-Fishhawk Chambers, Honorary Mayor of Brandon Tammy Holmberg, local community leaders, and Ken Hagan, Hillsborough County Commissioner District 5, in whose honor the pool was named–the Ken Hagan Learn to Swim Pool.
According to BSAC officials the completion of the pool was made possible through a partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission in a major youth drowning prevention initiative.
The new facility was built as part of $1.3 million BSAC program improvement project.
To support the effort, the Board of County Commissioners approved the allocation of an $800,000 gift to the BSAC, which funded the building and provided renovations to the center’s current pool.
The remaining $500,000 investment came from privately-raised dollars in the local community.
“This is not just a new pool, but also a celebration of BSAC’s partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission,” Burgess said. “This partnership will greatly impact lives and allow BSAC to save more lives by spreading swim education awareness while creating new jobs and economically impacting our local business sector through events that broaden our leadership footprint in aquatics.”
Assisting with the ribbon cutting festivities, Hagan emphasized the importance of the pool and the role it will play in the community, when he said, “I am honored to be here at this grand opening. This is a much-needed tool for our community, and our families.
Hagan added that with Florida leading the nation in children drowning BSAC is a valuable resource in the community.
During the event, Honorary Mayor of Riverview Tammy Holmberg, owner of Chick-fil-A Brandon, delivered a proclamation to the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center.
BSAC, located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon is a community-based 501c3 non-profit. Visit, www.mybsac.org.
