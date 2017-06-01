Bulls Take Lead As Newsome Hosts 2017 Spring Football Jamboree

By Tamas Mondovics
It was football at its best at Newsome High School, which hosted this year’s spring football jamboree last month, welcoming Durant, Brandon and district rival Bloomingdale.
While each program put its best upcoming seniors on display it was also a time for head coaches, Kenneth Hiscock (Newsome), Mike Gottman (Durant) Max Warner (Bloomingdale) and Isaac Anderson (Brandon) to measure up the strength of their respective teams.
First up for the night was a two-quarter bout between Durant and Brandon, which expectedly displayed a strong Cougars offensive line up ending in a 21-7 win over the Eagles.
Leading Durant was Russian born, 230-pound fullback David Tabakovic, followed by Cameron Myers.
Brandon answered with a play by quarterback Harry Kanu connecting with Jamal Nash to cut the lead to 14-7.Third-year starting quarterback Carlton Potter connected with Myers once more on an 83-yard pass to seal the game.
“We are returning six on offense but we have work to do on defense,” Gottman said, “Our fall season will depend on how fast we can clean up mistakes.”
The jamboree’s second half saw an exciting game between host Newsome and visiting Bloomingdale, which right from the start did not disappoint the sizable crowd of parents and fans. Scoring began with Bulls receiver Ed Amos on an 80-yd. touchdown on the kickoff return.
With Dakota Allen connecting to Cornelius Bryant, Newsome answered back to tie the game at 7-7.
The scoring continued as Bloomingdale featured Corey Thornton and Levi Williams. Newsome managed to squeeze in a field goal and another TD to end the half at 21-17 in the Bulls favor.
“We will see who steps up tonight,” Warner said during a pre game interview.
In the wake of last year’s losing season the first for the Wolves in school history, Newsome is hoping to get back in the game.
“We are very excited and looking forward to the season and to big things,” Hiscock said.
For more information, please visit www.maxpreps.com.
