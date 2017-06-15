Buncos, Bingos And Casino Nights Raise Funds For Community & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
The Teki Hinton Ericson Memorial Scholarship Announced
The Hillsborough County 4-H Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Teki Hinton Ericson memorial academic and trades scholarship. Mrs. Ericson was a 4-H alumnus and daughter of Chip and Jemy Hinton. We wish to thank the many friends of the Hinton family and to the Nat and Alice Storms family for making this Scholarship possible. Application forms are available through the 4-H Office.
Submission Deadline for 2017 is Monday, July 10 at 4:30 p.m. The scholarship will be awarded at this year’s 4-H Awards Banquet on Saturday, August 12 at the the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.
Ukulele Workshop At Brandon Regional Library
A Ukulele Workshop will be held on Monday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandon Regional Library, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
Join members of the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society for an introduction to the instrument, followed by a fun, hour long strum-and-sing session. Ukuleles will be provided for use during the workshop, or bring your own.
This workshop is for adults. For more information about this program call 273-3652 or visit HCPLC.org.
Local Five Year Old To Participate In State Pageant
Five year old Danielle Gillett, daughter of Christina and David Gillett, will compete to become the newly crowned Miss Princess for Florida at the pageant to be held on Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando.
The winner of the Pageant will receive a $1,000 cash award, official crown and banner, along with air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California.
Contestants compete in four overall categories including Formal Wear Modeling, Personal Instruction, Interview and Community Service Project.
Danielle’s activities include youth barrel racing, traveling with her family for Cowboys for Christ ministry to youth rodeos, practicing gymnastics and playing with her friends.
Her friends and family, along with Absolute Auto Repair has helped to support her on this journey.
For more information on the Pageant, visit www.namiss.com.
Brandon’s Chuck E. Cheese Offers Sensory Sensitive Sundays
Chuck E. Cheese’s recently collaborated with CARD (Center for Autism and Related Disorders) to offer Sensory Sensitive Sundays at the Brandon store located at 1540 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Sensory Sensitive Sundays occur on the first Sunday of every month from 9-11 a.m., beginning in June.
The sensory-friendly experience provides an opportunity for children to enjoy games, pizza and prizes in a calm and safe environment that includes: smaller crowds and less noise, no Chuck E. mascot or other costumed character and dimmed lighting with no shows or music. Food and games are offered, and parents are permitted to bring snacks for their children due to dietary restrictions. Also, a trained and caring staff will make sure each guest has a fun filled visit. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.
Local Student Earns Dean’s List Recognition At Norwich University
John Robert Francis Harrison of Valrico recently earned Dean’s List recognition at the prestigious Norwich University for the spring semester 2017. The diversified academic institution educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich is one of the nation’s six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).
Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning
programs culminating in Baccalaureate and Graduate Degrees. In fulfillment of Norwich’s mission to train and educate today’s students to be tomorrow’s global leaders and captains of industry, the Forging the Future campaign is committed to creating the best possible learning environment through state-of-the-art academics and world-class facilities. For more information on Norwich University, visit www.norwich.edu.
June 15, 2017
