Chalklines:High School Graduations, End-of-Season Accomplishments Take Center Stage

By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County’s Top Students Recognized during 2017 Graduation Ceremonies
Ending the 2016-2017 school year, thousands of students representing 28 high schools throughout Hillsborough County have scheduled to celebrate one the most important day of their young lives; graduation.
Included during each graduation ceremony, or commencement is the traditional valedictory and salutatorian speeches delivered by seniors who stood out from the rest of their classmates due to their personal achievements.
Once again this year’s graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.
For a full list of the 2016 please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us. (Not all school provided photos at time of writing).
East Bay High School
Valedictorian: Amberlyn Hauck
GPA: 7.921 College: University of Florida
Riverview High School
Salutatorian: Malyssa Calarco
GPA: 7.6505 College: USF
Spoto High School
Valedictorian: Brianna Burt
GPA: 6.88 College: USF
Salutatorian: Jessica Beavers
GPA: 6.71 College: USF
Local High Schools Among Best HCPS in State
Students of Hillsborough County Public Schools continue to rank as some of the best in the state and nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 list of best high schools.
The U.S. News rankings include data on close to 20,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Schools were awarded gold, silver, or bronze medals as the rankings are based on performance on state assessments and how well they serve all students.
Twelve Hillsborough County Public Schools were ranked among the best in the state and nationally include:
“Our students continue to prove they are some of the best in the country,” said Jeff Eakins, Superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools.
Lennard Students Among HCC Collegiate Academy First Cohort Graduates
Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC) was proud to announce the graduating of its first class of Collegiate Academy students during the 48th Annual HCC Commencement Exercises, earlier this month.
The graduates who have completed 60 college credits at HCC, in addition to their required high school class schedules, included 100 students from Lennard, Armwood, and Leto High Schools.
Collegiate Academy graduates start in 9th grade and follow a rigorous curriculum that enables students to graduate with their associate in arts degree prior to graduating high school.
The Collegiate Academy program not only expedites the time to obtaining a bachelor’s degree, but it allows students and their families to earn a savings of about $6,000 in college tuition.
HCC serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. The college is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit hccfl.edu.
Five Students Recognized For Perfect Attendance Grades K-12
Hillsborough County school officials were pleased to recognize five seniors during a recent School Board Recognition meeting 901 E. Kennedy Blvd., in Tampa, for having perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.
High school students, Emilie Dunn, (Newsome), Ryan Ingraham, (Sickles), Jacob Lorentzen, (Durant), Logan Phillips, (Pepin Academy) and Michael Stone, (King) each were presented by Suncoast Credit Union and Toyota of Tampa Bay with items memorializing and rewarding their achievements.
In addition to recognizing the students’ commitment and effort, Toyota of Tampa Bay is hosting the annual “A Perfect Car for Perfect Attendance” a special event that was scheduled for Sunday, June 4.
The 1,840 other eligible seniors are provided one entry ticket for having earned at least one year of perfect attendance during high sc
Related
June 7, 2017
Chalklines:High School Graduations, End-of-Season Accomplishments Take Center Stage
By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County’s Top Students Recognized during 2017 Graduation Ceremonies
Ending the 2016-2017 school year, thousands of students representing 28 high schools throughout Hillsborough County have scheduled to celebrate one the most important day of their young lives; graduation.
Included during each graduation ceremony, or commencement is the traditional valedictory and salutatorian speeches delivered by seniors who stood out from the rest of their classmates due to their personal achievements.
Once again this year’s graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.
For a full list of the 2016 please visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us. (Not all school provided photos at time of writing).
East Bay High School
Valedictorian: Amberlyn Hauck
GPA: 7.921 College: University of Florida
Riverview High School
Salutatorian: Malyssa Calarco
GPA: 7.6505 College: USF
Spoto High School
Valedictorian: Brianna Burt
GPA: 6.88 College: USF
Salutatorian: Jessica Beavers
GPA: 6.71 College: USF
Local High Schools Among Best HCPS in State
Students of Hillsborough County Public Schools continue to rank as some of the best in the state and nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 list of best high schools.
The U.S. News rankings include data on close to 20,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Schools were awarded gold, silver, or bronze medals as the rankings are based on performance on state assessments and how well they serve all students.
Twelve Hillsborough County Public Schools were ranked among the best in the state and nationally include:
“Our students continue to prove they are some of the best in the country,” said Jeff Eakins, Superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools.
Lennard Students Among HCC Collegiate Academy First Cohort Graduates
Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC) was proud to announce the graduating of its first class of Collegiate Academy students during the 48th Annual HCC Commencement Exercises, earlier this month.
The graduates who have completed 60 college credits at HCC, in addition to their required high school class schedules, included 100 students from Lennard, Armwood, and Leto High Schools.
Collegiate Academy graduates start in 9th grade and follow a rigorous curriculum that enables students to graduate with their associate in arts degree prior to graduating high school.
The Collegiate Academy program not only expedites the time to obtaining a bachelor’s degree, but it allows students and their families to earn a savings of about $6,000 in college tuition.
HCC serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. The college is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Visit hccfl.edu.
Five Students Recognized For Perfect Attendance Grades K-12
Hillsborough County school officials were pleased to recognize five seniors during a recent School Board Recognition meeting 901 E. Kennedy Blvd., in Tampa, for having perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.
High school students, Emilie Dunn, (Newsome), Ryan Ingraham, (Sickles), Jacob Lorentzen, (Durant), Logan Phillips, (Pepin Academy) and Michael Stone, (King) each were presented by Suncoast Credit Union and Toyota of Tampa Bay with items memorializing and rewarding their achievements.
In addition to recognizing the students’ commitment and effort, Toyota of Tampa Bay is hosting the annual “A Perfect Car for Perfect Attendance” a special event that was scheduled for Sunday, June 4.
The 1,840 other eligible seniors are provided one entry ticket for having earned at least one year of perfect attendance during high sc
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Education, Riverview/Apollo Beach