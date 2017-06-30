Christian Teen Singer Releases New Single With Social Media Reality Series

By Amanda Boston
“Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth! Serve the Lord with gladness! Come into his presence with singing!” (Psalm 100:1-2) Ever since Jordan Denise Williams could speak, the local 13-year-old Christian Pop singer has made a joyful noise to the Lord. On Sunday, July 30, the young singer, songwriter and musician will officially release her second single, Outfit of the Day, which she described as a “funky rhythm track.”
Leading up to the song’s debut, Jordan will begin promoting her new single through a six-week social media reality series, titled The Song. The series premieres on Saturday, July 1 and will air weekly on social media @Jordan Denise Williams, YouTube, Musical.ly and her website jordandenisewilliams.com.
The series is an exclusive, behind the scenes look into Jordan’s journey as she prepares to release her newest song. The reality series consists of two parts—a pre-recorded 30-minute segment that spotlights video clips from rehearsals, photo shoots and recording sessions; and a live streaming interactive forum where viewers can personally engage with Jordan. Viewers will have the opportunity to help Jordan make photograph decisions for the album cover and choose outfits for her photo shoots.
“As an independent label, we are always looking for innovative ways to promote our artists,” said Julie Silva–Williams, Jordan’s mother, and Derlie Records Label Executive. “A social media reality series just made sense as an avenue to promote Jordan’s music on a platform that allows independent labels the visibility to compete in a competitive music market.”
Jordan will host a live local performance party for the release of Outfit of the Day in early August. The single will be submitted by Derlie Records to the 60th Grammys for consideration for a nomination and will be available on Itunes and all major online stores worldwide.
Jordan is the daughter of Derrick Williams, a well-known Gospel and Jazz Recording Artist, and the host of The Gospel Voice show, airing nationally every Sunday 12:30 a.m. (EST) on The Christian Television Network. Jordan also sings as a vocalist in The Gospel Voice Band. For more information, visit jordandenisewilliams.com, derlierecords.com or 1-866DERLIE (337-5439).
