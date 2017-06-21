County Public Schools To Hire 200 Bus Drivers, Mechanics For Upcoming Year

By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) recently announced its plans to hire school bus drivers and mechanics for the upcoming school year, which is now set to begin a bit earlier August 10.
To launch the summer hiring campaign HCPS officials have scheduled to host a series of Information Sessions and Hiring Events as the Transportation Services department is looking to hire close to 200 school bus drivers before the start of the new school year.
With safety in center stage and putting students first, transportation officials are seeking individuals who are motivated, compassionate and dedicated to providing safe and reliable transportation.
“School bus drivers play an important role in providing safe, timely, efficient and courteous transportation services to our students,” HCPS External Communications Manager, Tanya Arja stated in a recent press release.
In addition, the School District is in need of bus mechanics.
Flexible working environment with benefits such as paid federal holidays and a competitive benefits package are promised, while officials said that no experience is necessary and paid training will be provided to suitable candidates who have a clean driving record and no criminal background.
Anyone with excellent driving abilities and an interest in helping students is encouraged to attend one of seven information sessions scheduled for June 19, and June 26, and July 10 and July 17, at the Transportation District Office, 9455 Harney Road in Thonotosassa and at HCPS’s Area 1 Transportation Office, 5002 N. Lois Ave in Tampa, respectively.
The open application lab times for school bus drivers and information or to sign-up for an upcoming event, visit bit.ly/NowHiringBusDrivers or call 813-982-5521. You can get updates on the hiring events @HCPSschoolbus.
Following the information session, District officials will be on hand to assist in beginning the application process and will provide tours of the school bus centers.
