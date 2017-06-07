Florida Orchestra Musicians Assoc. Announces Competition Winners

(Pictured Above L-R):
Yu‐Tin Lin, 14, Riverview, playing the erhu, a traditional Chinese bowed instrument with two strings, was the grand prize runner-up.
Pianist Hung-Yi Lin, 18, of Riverview, was the overall grand prize winner, and will perform the first movement of his winning competition piece, Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, with The Florida Orchestra at a Coffee concert in March 2018.
Karishma Chapalamadugu, 14, of Valrico, placed third in the Instrumental category playing the violin.
Staff Report
The Florida Orchestra Musicians Association recently announced the winners of the annual Justine LeBaron Young Artist Competition.
The overall grand prize went to pianist Hung-Yi Lin, 18, of Riverview, who will perform the first movement of his winning competition piece, Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, with The Florida Orchestra at a Coffee concert in March 2018.
The grand prize runner-up is Yu-Tin Lin, 14, of Riverview, who is also the brother of winner Hung-Yi. He performed Pablo de Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen on erhu, a traditional Chinese bowed instrument with two strings, sometimes referred to as a Chinese violin. Second runner-up is Marco A. Jimenez, 14, of St. Petersburg, on Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in C Minor.
The competition is named in remembrance of the former principal horn of The Florida Orchestra, Justine LeBaron. This year a record 40 classical music students from Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties competed in the senior and junior divisions in piano and instrumental categories. Ages ranged from 9 to 21 years old, and five participated in two categories. Cash prizes totaling about $4,000 will be distributed among 12 winners.
The competition was held April 22 at the Music Center on the Gibbs Campus of St. Petersburg College. John Wilson, former news anchor of Fox 13 television, assisted with the awards ceremony.
Local 14 year old, Karishma Chapalamadugu, of Valrico, placed third in the Instrumental category playing violin.
The competition winners also performed their audition pieces at the afternoon recital following the awards ceremony.
The Florida Orchestra Musicians Association is passionate about making and sharing music with the community, as well as nurturing the next generation of classical musicians.
Funding sponsors of the competition include retired TFO musician William Don Owen, and TFO board members Maria P. Cantonis, Peter and Susan Betzer, Jeanne Coleman, Jane and Kent Fanning, James R. Gillespie, Gayle Bertelstein and Jane Strom, and the North Suncoast Associates Volunteer Guild.
Under the leadership of Music Director Michael Francis, The Florida Orchestra performs series of classical, popular, rock and morning coffee concerts in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, as well as free Pops in the Park concerts. Kids and teens get in free to classical Masterworks concerts with Classical Kids tickets.
TFO celebrates its 50th anniversary in the upcoming 2017-18 season. Visit FloridaOrchestra.org.
