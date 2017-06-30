Hot Off The Christian News Wire: July 2017

National Bible Bee Streams Live on Facebook
The final round of the ninth annual National Bible Bee took place last month. Participating contestants in the Bible Bee memorized 840 Bible verses in just 90 days.
Christian actor and producer Kirk Cameron hosted the Bible Bee. “Since the National Bible Bee started in 2009, I’ve been a fan and supporter,” said Cameron. “The National Bible Bee Game Show stirs up fun, excitement and a lot of ‘intended consequences’ in homes worldwide.”
Three young contestants competed in the competition’s final round, and one of them emerged victorious to take home $100,000.
The Bible Bee was streamed on Facebook Live and got 12 million views. In addition, the Bible Bee’s Facebook page has over 1.9 billion active users. Contestants on the show not only compete for prizes, but they are also taught techniques for memorizing Scripture and given tools for studying the Bible. For more information, visit www.biblebee.org.
New TV Show, Paradise Lost, Described As A Biblical Game of Thrones
A new TV show based on John Milton’s famous epic poem, Paradise Lost, which tells the story of Adam and Eve will soon be released. Actor Martin Freeman, who is known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in the Hobbit films, as well as his role in the original British movie, Office, will be producing the series.
Laurence Bowen, who is one of Freeman’s production partners, describes the show like a biblical version of Game of Thrones, transporting the reader into a world of intrigue. At stake? The future of mankind.
Milton wrote Paradise Lost in the 17th century. Originally published, it had over 10,000 lines of verse and recreated the entire biblical story of creation, the fall, and what happened to Adam and Eve following their disobedience to God through eating the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.
The character of Satan also plays a major role in the epic poem. The network, date, and times of the show are to be released soon.
Billy Graham’s Rapid Response Team Chaplains Comfort Survivors of the London Apartment Fire
Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team were deployed to London, England, following the devastating fire at the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment building in June.
It is the third time in as many weeks that the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has deployed chaplains in the United Kingdom. The group provided emotional and spiritual care to survivors and mourners following the Manchester Arena bombing in May and the June attack on the London Bridge and the Borough Market.
Chaplains with the ministry also responded to London following the terror attack in March.
Following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association developed the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.
It has since grown into a nationwide network of chaplains in 48 states who are specifically trained to deal with crises. They have deployed to approximately 250 disaster sites, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.
For more information on the ministry, including videos, photos, news articles and an interactive map of past and current deployments, visit www.billygraham.org/rrt. Updates can also be found at www.facebook.com/RRTChaplains.
June 30, 2017
Hot Off The Christian News Wire: July 2017
