Jay Feaster Signs On To Speak To Teachers At Back To School Luncheon

Staff Report
Jay Feaster, Vice President of Community Hockey Development for the Tampa Bay Lightning will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Back to School Teacher Luncheon. Feaster signed on to the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber event which will host teachers from 18 area schools to a special luncheon on Friday, August 4 at Bloomingdale High School.
He returned to Tampa in July 2014 after spending four years in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, first as Assistant General Manager and then as General Manager of the Calgary Flames Hockey Club.
In his current position with the Lightning, he is tasked with growing participation in the game at all levels, and increasing awareness for the game and specifically the team in the community.
This is Feaster’s second stint with the Lightning, as he served as Assistant General Manager from 1998-2002, and as General Manager from 2002-2008. Feaster guided the Lightning to back-to-back Southeast Division titles (2002-03 and 2003-04), and he was GM in 2004 when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup. He was recognized as “The Sporting News Executive of the Year” by a vote of his peers that year.
“Returning to the Tampa area and our home in Brandon was a great opportunity for my family and me, and coming back for a second stint with the Lightning and working for the greatest owner in the game, Jeff Vinik, has been a thrill for me professionally and personally. Thanks to Jeff, as well as the NHL and NHLPA, through the Industry Growth Fund, we are going to introduce our great sport to 100,000 youngsters and 500 schools by the close of the 2019-20 academic year. We have visited more than 200 schools and distributed more than 58,000 Lightning-logoed street hockey sticks and balls to school children,” commented Feaster.
A summa cum laude graduate of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, PA, and a cum laude graduate of The Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC, Feaster is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.
He and his wife, Anne, have five children and reside in Brandon.
June 1, 2017
