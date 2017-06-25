Kraftologee Brings Craft Cellar, Coffee House & New Kids Playzone Concept To Riverview

By Abigail Baker
With only a wall separating craft beers and kid friendly entertainment, Kraftologee, a new craft beer, coffee house and kids creative playzone, has opened a space for both parents and kids to unwind.
Longtime friends John Fontana and Chris Harman have co-collaborated to construct a business that combines high quality drinks, food and glittery, colorful crafts.
“We’ve been working on this concept for two years, “Harman said. “I’m most excited to see the kids enjoy it.”
Fontana and Harman come together as a creative team that bring two different skill sets to the table.
Fontana has experience doing kid friendly Lego-themed events with his business Bricks 4 Kidz. Harman is a talented musician.
“We don’t have microwave pizza,” describes Harman. “Here, its all craft beers and high-end quality choices.”
Their success is a team effort. With a barista trained directly from the famed Buddy Brew Coffee, experienced cooks and concoctions created by individuals with experience in the food and beverage industry, parents are drawn to healthy, quality choices.
Kraftologee has a $10 per hour fee for the children’s craft rooms and a traditional check-in system but it is not a daycare. Parents must stay in the building and children must be potty-trained and able to work well beside others.
“We had ideas, then we would come in and reform our ideas,” Fontana said. “We’re a new concept, still growing and changing.”
Rooms are designated for children ages 3-5 and 5-10.
“I heard about this through word of mouth,” said Lu Barns, a local mom visiting Kraftologee. “It’s something fun to do on a rainy day.”
A visit to their Facebook page will reveal over 1,400 followers, a five star rating and reviews stacked with positive experiences and compliments to the local coffee shop.
For more information and to stay updated on the latest Kraftologee news visit their
Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kraftologee/.
Kraftologee is located in the corner of the plaza on Gornto Lake and Bloomingdale Ave. at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave Suite 101. Call 252-3106 or visit http://www.kraftologee.com.
