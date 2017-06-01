Quit Smoking, Coin Show, Holiday Concert & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
This Is America Chorale Concert In Plant City
Plant City Community Chorale will present its fourth annual concert dedicated to America, sponsored by Hopewell Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, at St. Clement Catholic Church on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Claudia Bolaño Becerra, the concert paints a musical portrait of the American landscape, as vast and varied as its regions and people. With selections from the hills of Kentucky, the plains of the Midwest, the streets of New Orleans, and battlefields around the world, this tribute to America resounds with the spirit of our country. Tickets are available at www.pcccchorale.org, from any Chorale member, or by calling 417-2808.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Class will be available on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at USF – Area Health Education, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave. in Tampa and Thursday, June 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Palm River Family Services, 7454 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com.
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers/45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.
For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
Riverview Garden Club’s June Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its June meeting on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Master Gardener Heather Diaz. She will discuss Attracting Hummingbirds to your Garden. First time attendance is free. There is free parking. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Eastern Hillsborough Community Band Presents Patriotic Band Concert
The Eastern Hillsborough Community Band (EHCB) is celebrating our country’s birthday by inviting the local community to EHCB’s eighth annual patriotic concert Thursday, June 15 at7 p.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church in Brandon.
EHCB’s yearly exciting patriotic concert series is the band’s most popular series and attracts large crowds. The performance includes marches and patriotic music, and veterans from all five branches of the military will be recognized.
The concert will be in Logan Hall, New Hope United Methodist Church at 115 N. Knights Ave., Brandon. The event is a $5 donation at the door. Reservations are not required.
EHCB is comprised of volunteers of all ages and from all walks of life. EHCB has been performing throughout Tampa Bay for the past eight years. Ken Watts, principal conductor, is an accomplished musician with more than 40 years of experience as a conductor and performer. Linda Groh, assistant conductor, is a well-known educator and musician in the Tampa Bay area.
Flora: A Fashion Journey Will Be Held at The Regent
Flora is the third production by the House of Gam. This has become an annual event hosted by the fashion blog.
Flora will take place on Friday, June 23 at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Flora will be showing four local designers, including Queenay Price who will be showing evening wear, Marisol Perez showing repurposed clothing, Gloria Guitierrez showcasing Couture bodysuits, and for the first time; The House of Gam will be showing its clothing collection for the Fall/Winter 2017 season.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and can be purchased at www.florabygam.weebly.com.
Meals On Wheels Delivers Hurricane Preparedness Packs
Meals On Wheels of Tampa, HCI Group, CENTCOM, The Moffitt Cancer Center, Suncoast Credit Union, USF and many other dedicated volunteers delivered special Hurricane Preparedness Packs to the Meals On Wheels of Tampa recipients on the morning of Saturday, May 20 for the 2017 Hurricane season.
Hurricane Preparedness Packs were given to all program recipients in case a disaster occurs that prevents volunteers from being able to deliver meals. Included in the packs were five shelf-stable meals, a gallon of water, a shelter evaluation form, a magic bottle opener, and a variety of emergency resource guides. The pack is free of charge to recipients. This year, funds received from Give Day Tampa Bay helped cover the cost of the Hurricane Preparedness Pack shelf-stable meals, as well as a generous donation from HCI Group, Inc. MacDill CENTCOM provided the gallons of water.
For more information, please visit www.MOWTampa.org or call 238-8410.
Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community